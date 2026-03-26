Turkish motorcycle star Toprak Razgatlıoğlu heads to Austin, Texas, this weekend for his first race at the Circuit of the Americas, looking to make a decisive impact in his rookie MotoGP season.

The Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas is staged on the 5.513-kilometre track, a modern facility known for its mix of fast straights, 20 technical turns, and a dramatic 40-metre drop at Turn 1.

The main 19-lap race covers just over 104 kilometres, demanding precise braking, smooth acceleration, and daring overtakes across its flowing layout.

Razgatlıoğlu, 29, joined Prima Pramac Yamaha for the 2026 season after claiming three World Superbike titles, becoming the first Turkish rider to enter MotoGP.

His aggressive riding style, remarkable adaptability, and history of thriving under pressure have earned him a reputation as a Superbike legend.

However, transitioning to MotoGP has brought new challenges.

The shift to Michelin tyres, carbon brakes, higher cornering speeds, and the 2026-spec Yamaha YZR-M1 V4 has tested his consistency.

In his opening rounds in Thailand and Brazil, Razgatlıoğlu showed glimpses of promise.

He reached Q2 in Brazil for the first time and impressed in mixed-weather practices, but mechanical issues with rear grip and the Yamaha’s acceleration out of corners limited his results, leaving him 17th in both races and scoreless in the championship.

His teammate Jack Miller has faced similar early-season hurdles, highlighting the adaptation period for Pramac Yamaha.

COTA presents a track that could play to Razgatlıoğlu’s strengths. Its combination of heavy braking zones, long straights, and technical corners rewards riders who commit fully under pressure, a style that defined his Superbike career. Observers expect him to extract learning from early-season struggles and push for a points finish, with the number 07 on his bike signaling the start of Turkey’s chapter in MotoGP history.

The current championship leaderboard is led by Marco Bezzecchi with 56 points, followed by Jorge Martin (45) and Pedro Acosta (42), while Aprilia Racing maintains a slim edge in the constructors’ race.