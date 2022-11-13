The Turkish flag flew high as national motorcyclist Toprak Razgatlıoğlu made it three out of three at the penultimate Superbike World Championship round in Indonesia.

However, his fiery form in Indonesia was not enough to retain the SBK world title.

Razgatlıoğlu won the first race and then Sunday's Superpole race, after clinching the pole position with a dominating victory.

Toprak won the second and last race of the weekend, making it three out of three. It was his second hat-trick of the year and his second overall.

His Indonesian victories mean he has so far pocketed 32 race triumphs in his Superbike career.

Spain's Alvaro Bautista, who was the most successful name of the season, took to the podium when the 37-year-old Ducati rider finished the final race in second place to become the 2022 World Superbike Champion.

Kawasaki's Jonathan Rea, who challenged Toprak for the Superpole race, headed to the podium in thrid place after the second race.

Rea, who had been the undisputed Superbike champion for many years, finished behind Toprak in the standings last year and was unable to surpass Bautista this year.

At the race conclusion ceremony, Razgatlıoğlu and Rea all went on to congratulate Bautista.

The 2022 Superbike season will conclude with the final races to be held in Australia.