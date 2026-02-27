Turkish motorcycling is set for a historic leap as three-time World Superbike champion Toprak Razgatlıoğlu prepares to make his long-awaited MotoGP debut in Thailand, becoming the first rider from his country to compete in the sport’s premier class.

The 29-year-old, born in Alanya on Oct. 16, 1996, begins his first season in MotoGP this weekend at the Thailand Grand Prix at Chang International Circuit in Buriram. For Razgatlıoğlu, the moment is both personal and national.

“It’s exciting to be the first Turkish rider in MotoGP,” he said ahead of the season opener. “Everything is different compared to Superbike. My focus now is to adapt. After four or five races, I believe we’ll be in a better place.”

Toprak to the world

Razgatlıoğlu’s journey began at age 7 under the guidance of his father, Arif Razgatlıoğlu, known in Türkiye as “Tek Teker Arif.”

By 16, Toprak had broken the Istanbul Park lap record and claimed the Turkish championship. In 2015, he won the European Superstock 600 title, signaling the arrival of a rare talent.

His career accelerated under the mentorship of five-time Supersport world champion Kenan Sofuoğlu, who took him under his wing as a teenager and guided his rise through the ranks.

Superbike legacy

Razgatlıoğlu leaves Superbike World Championship as one of its modern greats. He captured world titles in 2021, 2024 and 2025, becoming the first Turkish rider to win the championship and ending Jonathan Rea’s six-year reign with his breakthrough crown for Yamaha.

Across eight seasons, he made 258 starts, stood on the podium 173 times and played the Turkish national anthem 78 times from the top step. In 2024, he set a championship record with 13 consecutive victories.

He delivered Yamaha’s long-awaited title in 2021, then gave BMW its first Superbike crown in 2024 and a second riders’ championship in 2025. Few riders have reshaped two manufacturers’ histories the way he has.

Now he steps into the unknown.

MotoGP challenge

Razgatlıoğlu will race the Yamaha YZR-M1 for Prima Pramac Racing in 2026, carrying the number 07 in tribute to his hometown Antalya’s license plate code. The technical leap from production-based Superbikes to carbon-braked, prototype MotoGP machines demands a new riding style and a reset in expectations.

“The bikes are completely different,” he said. “We are working to adapt my style. The first goal is to feel comfortable on the bike. Fighting at the front will take time.”

He has circled 2027 as a key target year, when sweeping regulation changes are set to reshape the grid. If 2026 is about learning, 2027 is about striking.

“If we truly understand everything in the first year, 2027 can be very different for us,” he said.

Understanding the arena

Founded in 1949 by the FIM, MotoGP represents the pinnacle of motorcycle racing, featuring purpose-built 1000cc prototypes that are not road legal and unavailable to the public. The championship adopted the MotoGP name in 2002, replacing the old 500cc premier class.

Italian legend Giacomo Agostini remains the most decorated rider in Grand Prix history with 15 world titles across classes, including eight in the premier category. Modern icon Valentino Rossi claimed nine world championships and 115 race wins, while Marc Márquez has dominated the 1000cc era with seven MotoGP crowns.

Razgatlıoğlu enters a paddock stacked with established champions and factory-backed stars. The Thailand Grand Prix opens with practice on Friday, followed by qualifying and a sprint race Saturday, before Sunday’s 26-lap main event.

Beyond results, Razgatlıoğlu sees his move as a catalyst for Turkish motorsport.

“Motor racing is not widely known in our country,” he said. “As we succeed, more young riders will come. We need more athletes so we can represent Türkiye better.”