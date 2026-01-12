Three-time World Superbike champion Toprak Razgatlıoğlu will take his first official step into MotoGP on Tuesday, when his 2026 machine is unveiled in Siena, Italy, marking the start of a new era for both the Turkish star and Yamaha.

Razgatlıoğlu, a Red Bull athlete and one of the most dominant figures in WorldSBK history, will make his MotoGP debut with factory-supported Prima Pramac Yamaha.

The unveiling will present the Pramac Yamaha bike he will race in 2026, his rookie season in the premier class, as anticipation builds around one of the most talked-about transitions in modern motorcycle racing.

After winning WorldSBK titles in 2021, 2024 and 2025, Razgatlıoğlu opted to chase his long-held MotoGP ambition rather than extend his reign in superbikes.

The move also brings him full circle to Yamaha, the manufacturer with which he claimed his first world championship and established his reputation as an elite talent.

In 2026, Razgatlıoğlu will race with the No. 7 and benefit from full access to Yamaha’s factory data, technical support and development resources, an uncommon level of backing for a MotoGP rookie.

That support is designed to ease his adaptation from production-based machines to MotoGP prototypes, where margins are razor-thin and development is relentless.

Prima Pramac Racing, one of the paddock’s most respected independent teams, enters a fresh chapter alongside Razgatlıoğlu.

The Italian outfit made history in 2024 by winning the MotoGP riders’ title, underlining its ability to compete at the highest level.

Now aligned with Yamaha, Pramac aims to play a key role in the manufacturer’s push to return to the front of the grid.

Razgatlıoğlu’s WorldSBK resume speaks for itself.

He ended Jonathan Rea’s long-standing dominance in 2021, then delivered back-to-back titles with BMW, combining fearless braking, aggressive race craft and adaptability across different machinery.

Those traits have fueled belief that, while the MotoGP learning curve will be steep, his ceiling is exceptionally high.