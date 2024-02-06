Christian Horner, the team boss of Red Bull's Formula One division, is currently under investigation following an accusation of "inappropriate behavior."

According to the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, the allegation was made by another staff member of the British-based team, which propelled Max Verstappen to his third consecutive world championship title last year.

Horner, aged 50, has vehemently denied the accusation. He has held the position of Red Bull team principal since 2005.

"After being made aware of certain recent allegations, the company launched an independent investigation," said Red Bull, the Austrian energy drinks firm that owns the F1 team, in a statement.

"This process, which is already underway, is being carried out by an external specialist barrister.

"The company takes these matters extremely seriously, and the investigation will be completed as soon as practically possible. It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time."

Asked about the accusations, Horner told De Telegraaf, "I completely deny these claims."

Horner, who married pop singer Geri Halliwell of the Spice Girls in 2015, has overseen seven drivers' world championships and six constructors' titles.

Red Bull won 21 of the 22 races held last year, with Verstappen setting a record of 10 consecutive victories as he cruised to his third straight title.

Red Bull is scheduled to launch their latest car on Feb. 15 ahead of the new season, which starts in Bahrain on March 2.