On the eve of the Spanish Grand Prix, the two-time world champion, Max Verstappen, expressed uncertainty regarding his prospective presence in the Formula One circuit, post the termination of his current contract with Red Bull Racing in 2028.

The 25-year-old Red Bull driver is leading Mexican teammate Sergio Perez in the championship after winning two of three races in 2023 and could clinch a third title with plenty to spare.

This weekend in Azerbaijan sees the first of six sprint races in the 23-round season, with the Saturday 100km dash now a standalone event with its own qualifying and unconnected to Sunday's main race.

Next year there will likely be a record 24 races, with China set to return after a four-year break due to COVID-19.

Verstappen is not a big fan of sprints and thought carefully when asked by reporters in Baku about the new format and expanding schedule.

"If we keep expanding the calendar and the whole weekend is that long, at one point you question yourself, 'Is it worth it?'" said the Dutch driver.

"I do like racing; I do like winning. I know you have a good life, a salary, and everything, but is it a good life?

"Sometimes you get to a point in your career where you may want to do other stuff.

"I know I have a contract until the end of 2028, and then we'll review again. But I feel that if it's getting too much at one point, then it's time for a change."

Verstappen accepted that it might seem odd to those outside who just saw the wealth and the winning. Still, he was not interested in equalling or beating Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton's record seven titles.

"I want to do other things, other competitions. A bit like Fernando (Alonso) did," he said.

Alonso, a double F1 world champion, is a two-time winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans and has participated in the Indianapolis 500.

The Spaniard, now 41, is chasing his fourth successive podium with Aston Martin in Baku this weekend.