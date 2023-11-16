Red Bull's Max Verstappen dismissed the turbocharged excitement surrounding Formula One's comeback to Las Vegas, characterizing the race as 99% spectacle and 1% sport.

Having clinched the drivers' crown weeks ago, Verstappen had already taken much of the drama out of Saturday night's race, and his open disdain for the glitzy showbiz promotion around the event will not help ticket sales.

But the dour Dutchman was unapologetic, reminding everyone on Wednesday that he is a driver, not a showman.

Asked if he was looking forward to this weekend, the three-time world champion was unequivocal, "No."

"I think it is 99% show, 1% sport," said Verstappen. "They (Formula One) still make money if I like it or not, so it is not up to me.

"But I'm not going to fake it. I always voice my opinion in positive things and negative things; that's just how I am.

"It's not really my thing."

"Some people like a show; I don't like it at all."

If that is the case, Verstappen lived his worst nightmare on a Wednesday during a splashy Vegas-style opening ceremony with rock bands, a drone show and booming fireworks when he and teammate Sergio Perez appeared from a giant box on the home straight to the cheers of a rain-soaked audience.

"For me, you can all skip these things," said Verstappen. "It's just standing up there; you look like a clown."

Later, in a media scrum, Verstappen's mood was as dreary as the weather. He was not impressed by either the scheduling of the race or his first impression of the circuit.

Qualifying on Friday begins at midnight locally (08:00 GMT), while the race is scheduled for 10 p.m. (06:00 GMT).

"I just always want to focus on the performance side of things," shrugged Verstappen. "I just don't think it (the layout) is that exciting.

"The scenery will be great driving through the Strip, but the layout itself is not the most exciting."

What Verstappen lacks in charisma and tact, he more than makes up for with other skills that have put him, aged just 26, among motor racing's all-time greats.

While goals did not appear to be on his mind on Wednesday, the laser-focused Dutchman is certain to be locked onto new records within his reach this weekend.

Victory in Nevada would be the 53rd of his career, equaling the tally of four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel and lifting him to joint third in the all-time win list.

Only Lewis Hamilton (103) and Michael Schumacher (91) have won more.

It would also be a record-extending 18th from a single campaign, with one more race coming to Abu Dhabi the following weekend.

"They (races) are all just as important; I always want to do the best I can," said Verstappen. "I am looking forward to trying to do the best I can, but not looking forward to this."