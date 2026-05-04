George Russell’s early-season charge has stalled, and a teenage teammate is now setting the pace in Formula One’s title race.

The Mercedes driver slipped further behind after finishing fourth at the Miami Grand Prix, where 19-year-old Kimi Antonelli surged to a third straight win and seized control of the championship narrative.

Russell, who opened the season with victory in Australia, now trails by 20 points and has seen bookmakers install Antonelli as the new favorite.

Russell struck a calm tone despite the shift.

“Clearly Kimi is in a really great place and momentum is with him,” he said. “But I’ve been in championships before where momentum swings. I’m not focused on the gap. I just want to get back on the top step.”

Miami underlined the swing. Antonelli absorbed another slow launch from pole, briefly losing ground as Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen charged through.

Verstappen’s race unraveled with a spin at Turn 2, while Lando Norris took control at the front.

The decisive moment came in the pit cycle. Antonelli stopped a lap earlier than Norris, executed a clean undercut and never looked back, managing the race to the flag with authority. The win made him the first Italian since Alberto Ascari in 1952 to claim three consecutive victories, and the youngest championship leader in the sport’s history.

Behind him, the race continued to shift. Oscar Piastri passed Leclerc late for third, moments before the Ferrari driver spun and dropped down the order. Verstappen recovered to fifth despite his early error, while Russell salvaged fourth with late overtakes after admitting the Miami circuit has never suited him.

Russell insisted the weekend was an outlier rather than a warning sign.

Mercedes' George Russell ahead of the Miami Grand Prix race at the Miami International Autodrome, Miami Gardens, U.S., May 3, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

“In the first races, I had the performance to win,” he said. “This one, we didn’t have it. That can change quickly.”

Attention now turns to Montreal, a track that favors Russell’s style. He won there from pole last season with the fastest lap, while Antonelli finished third. The Briton also secured pole at the circuit in 2024, reinforcing his belief that the balance can shift again.

Antonelli, for his part, remains measured despite the momentum.

“It’s a long season and many things can change,” he said. “George is always very strong in Canada. But I feel more comfortable in the car and more in control.”