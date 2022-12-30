The German motor sport community is lamenting the absence of drivers from the country who are capable of fighting for the Formula One world championship.

Returning Nico Hulkenberg is the only German driver in the 2023 field as Mick Schumacher must be content with a reserve role.

Schumacher's father, Michael Schumacher, ignited an F1 boom in Germany almost 30 years ago en route to seven world titles, while Sebastian Vettel and Nico Rosberg also lifted the trophy.

"It is a shame for a country that with Michel Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel and Nico Rosberg churning out world champions with 12 titles, and remaining the by far most successful Formula One nation in the world, is not even providing a single championship candidate now," said former Mercedes team official Norbert Haug.

Youngsters like David Beckmann and David Schumacher, the son of Michael's brother Ralf, have competed in lower series but can effectively not afford moving into better teams and up.

"Formula racing is no longer financially viable, you can hardly find sponsors. In my eyes, it has become practically impossible," David Schumacher once told the Bild am Sonntag paper.

A foundation of the German automotive club ADAC and the German Motor Sport Union (DMSB) want to change this and raise funds with the help of German companies involved in motor sport to let young talent profit from them just like Michael Schumacher did many years ago.

"Germany needs new motorsport stars who thrill fans here and around the world, like Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel did," said ADAC foundation sports chairperson Wolfgang Durheimer.