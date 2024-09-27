The Sea To Sky Enduro Motorcycle Race, now officially part of the Hard Enduro World Championship, is set to roar into action in Antalya from Oct. 10-12.

Organized by the Kemer Enduro Motorcycle Club, this year marks the 15th edition of the race, which will serve as the sixth round of the prestigious seven-stage championship.

With previous rounds held in the U.K., Austria, Serbia, Romania and the U.S., Antalya is gearing up to host 420 competitors from 42 countries, including elite riders known as “brand racers.”

Among them are notable names like Manuel Lettenbichler, Wade Young, Mario Roman, Billy Bolt, Teodor Kabakchiev, and Graham Jarvis.

The race, backed by the Youth and Sports Ministry, the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry, the Antalya Governorship, the Turkish Motorcycle Federation, Kemer District Governorship, and sponsors such as Spor Toto, KTM, Cazador, Red Bull Türkiye, Castrol, Talay Logistics, and Emiray Group, will begin at sea level and conclude atop Tahtalı Mountain, towering at 2,365 meters (7,760 feet).

The final leg of the Hard Enduro World Championship will take place in Spain.

Kemer District Governor Ahmet Solmaz expressed enthusiasm over the inclusion of the Sea To Sky race in the World Championship. “We’re excited to host a leg of the World Championship here in our town,” he said. “This race has grown from our local roots into an internationally recognized event. We are committed to ensuring its success.”

Semih Özdemir, President of the Kemer Enduro Motorcycle Club and the race organizer, highlighted the effort put into securing the race’s World Championship status after 14 years of organizing the event. “The world’s eyes are on Antalya and Kemer,” Özdemir noted. “We expect a strong showing, particularly from Russia, with the UK not far behind. About 10% of the participants will come from Türkiye, and we’re thrilled to welcome the best riders here to compete for points.”

Volkan Yorulmaz, President of the Kemer and Region Promotion Foundation, emphasized that Kemer is now recognized for its sporting events as well. “The Sea To Sky Enduro Race will bring around 1,500 visitors to Kemer,” he said, asserting that the district is always ready to host such events.

Ömer Nizam, organizer of the Sky To Sea Bicycle Race and the Transtaurus Mountain Bike Race, added that Kemer boasts the necessary infrastructure for various sports, including motorcycling, cycling, and hiking.

“Three years ago, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism established bicycle routes that have been promoted internationally, and these initiatives continue to support our events,” Nizam explained.