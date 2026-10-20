Turkish rider Toprak Razgatlıoğlu will miss the remainder of his debut MotoGP season after deciding to undergo shoulder surgery following a crash at the Indonesian Grand Prix.

His team, Pramac Yamaha, confirmed that Razgatlıoğlu will have surgery in Milan, Italy, on Oct. 26 after further medical examinations revealed that his injury was more serious than initially thought.

The three-time World Superbike champion injured his shoulder in a crash during practice at the Indonesian Grand Prix last week.

Despite the injury, he received treatment and continued competing throughout the race weekend before returning to Türkiye for further examinations, including an MRI scan.

The results led to the decision to proceed with surgery, ruling him out of the remaining races of the season as he focuses on recovery.

The decision also means Razgatlıoğlu will miss the Australian Grand Prix at Phillip Island, a circuit where he enjoyed considerable success during his World Superbike career.

"I'm extremely disappointed to be missing the Australian Grand Prix," Razgatlıoğlu said. "Phillip Island is one of my favorite tracks and a place where I had some very special moments during my Superbike career. The opportunity to race there on a MotoGP bike had excited me, which makes this even harder to accept."

The 29-year-old said further medical evaluations following the crash at Mandalika showed that his shoulder injury required more extensive treatment than initially anticipated.

"Following further medical evaluations after the accident in Mandalika, it has become clear that my shoulder injury is more serious than initially thought," he said. "As a result, I will undergo surgery in the coming days to have the best chance of a full recovery and reaching 100% fitness."

Razgatlıoğlu acknowledged that ending his season early was a difficult decision but said the priority was ensuring he could return to full fitness.

"This wasn't an easy decision, but after discussing it with the doctors and those closest to me, we are convinced it's the right step for my future," he said.

The setback brings an early end to a challenging first campaign in MotoGP for the Turkish rider, who joined Pramac Yamaha after establishing himself as one of World Superbike's leading competitors.

Razgatlıoğlu won the World Superbike title in 2021, 2024 and 2025 before making the move to MotoGP this season. However, adapting to the premier class has proved difficult, with Yamaha struggling to consistently challenge the leading manufacturers.

Despite those challenges, he has scored points in seven races and recorded a best finish of 11th. He was 21st in the championship standings with 18 points before his withdrawal from the remaining rounds.