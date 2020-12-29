Turkish motorcyclist Toprak Razgatlıoğlu is eyeing the 2021 FIM World Superbike Championship title.

The PATA Yamaha rider told Anadolu Agency (AA) Monday that they had made a flying start to the 2020 season, with a victory in Australia in February but were unable to maintain good form as the season progressed.

The 24-year-old said their goal was to win the world championship this year but they were unlucky. "In the second race, our motorcycle broke down. And we were out of the race ... But in the general standings, I was in the first place."

"2020 was my first year with Yamaha. I both got used to riding it and saw its deficiencies. Now we are improving them. Besides, I do much more training now. I believe I will fight for the title in 2021," he said.

Razgatlıoğlu added that he was under "a lot of pressure" during his first year at Yamaha as he was transferred in to win the world championship. "I've got over it now. The team is like a family and I feel more comfortable."

"I was signed (by Yamaha) to be the champion. We did our best (in 2020) but now I feel more comfortable. So I believe 2021 will be different (in terms of success). When you don't have pressure, you ride the motorcycle easier and more comfortable."

He said 2020 was one of the most extraordinary years as the coronavirus hit the world and sports, causing a drop in the performance of athletes. Similar to other sports branches, the 2020 Superbike World Championship calendar was revised as many races in the Netherlands, Italy, the U.K., Germany, Argentina and Qatar were canceled because of the COVID-19. The season began in March in Australia but only resumed in August.

"Some circuits in Spain were not that good. But I am not blaming our motorcycles. Sometimes people don't feel well psychologically (because of the virus). Our performance suffered but we tried to pull through."

Razgatlıoğlu said they kept training through the four-month pandemic break and the team made it to the podium in Spain after the season restarted.

He added that the PATA Yamaha won the last race of the season held in Portugal in October, which boosted their morale for the 2021 campaign.

A former Kawasaki racer, Razgatlıoğlu had five wins in 83 World Superbike Championship appearances. During his career, he made it to the podium 24 times and had one pole position.

The 2021 season is expected to start in April in the Netherlands.