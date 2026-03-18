Three-time World Superbike champion Toprak Razgatlıoğlu returns to action this weekend, lining up for the second round of his rookie MotoGP World Championship season at Brazil’s long-awaited Grand Prix.

The Turkish rider, stepping into MotoGP as the first from his country to reach the premier class, continues his transition from WorldSBK dominance to prototype racing with growing confidence.

After securing three Superbike crowns, including a commanding 2025 title, Razgatlıoğlu made the leap to the factory-supported Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP squad, reuniting with Yamaha Motor Company machinery and partnering veteran Jack Miller.

Now racing with the number 7 and backed by Red Bull, Razgatlıoğlu has brought his signature late-braking aggression and flair to the grid.

His debut outing at the Thai Grand Prix showed flashes of promise, holding his own against seasoned rivals while adapting to Michelin tyres, carbon brakes, and the sharper demands of MotoGP bikes.

Brazil offers the next test.

The championship returns to the historic Autódromo Internacional de Goiania - Ayrton Senna, a 3.835-kilometer circuit named after Brazilian icon Ayrton Senna.

With 12 corners and a mix of fast straights and flowing sections, the track rewards precision and bravery, two traits that define Razgatlıoğlu’s riding style.

The event also marks MotoGP’s return to Brazil after more than two decades, adding extra energy to an already charged weekend.

The schedule unfolds across three days. Track action begins Friday with free practice, followed by a decisive longer session that shapes qualifying positions.

Saturday brings final practice, qualifying, and the sprint race, where early points are on offer. Sunday builds to the main Grand Prix, a 31-lap battle that will test endurance, strategy, and racecraft.

For Razgatlıoğlu, expectations remain measured but optimistic.

The focus is on consistency, data gathering, and pushing toward regular top-10 finishes as he sharpens his understanding of the Yamaha package ahead of future regulation changes.

Each lap in Goiania is another step in a steep learning curve, but one he appears increasingly equipped to climb.