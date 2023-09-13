In a resplendent homage to the Republic of Türkiye's 100th year anniversary, the TransAnatolia Rally sprang to life, uniting 122 competitors representing 13 countries.

The event was held in the revered path of the War of Independence, spanning from the historic city of Samsun to the sun-drenched shores of Izmir.

Yet, this was no ordinary rally; it unfolded as an exhilarating fusion of history, nature and the relentless pursuit of victory.

For these intrepid souls, foreign athletes driven by their thirst for adventure, TransAnatolia became both a marvel and a challenge.

As they navigated the rugged terrain, they found themselves entranced by the breathtaking natural beauty that unfolded before their very eyes.

However, each twist and turn of the rally presented its own set of trials, pushing their mettle and skills to the absolute limit.

Amid the dust and the thunderous roar of engines, a pivotal question hung in the air: Could the next installment of this epic adventure transport them from the enchanting landscapes of Cappadocia to the vibrant cityscape of Izmir and onwards to the bustling streets of Baku?

The mere notion sent ripples of excitement coursing through the crowd.

The journey to this captivating event commenced with a landing in Nevşehir's Cappadocia on a sun-kissed Tuesday.

Despite the freezing temperatures, the athletes were not there merely to marvel at the kaleidoscope of hot air balloons that graced the morning call to prayer.

That, indeed, was the splendid bonus of their assignment.

However, their true purpose was to bear witness to the riveting drama of a significant rally race and engage in conversations with the fearless individuals behind the wheel.

TransAnatolia, now celebrating its 13th year, embarked on a unique route that commenced in Samsun.

It was a rally that stood as one of the world's most grueling, a crucible of endurance and skill.

TransAnatolia's legacy

Burak Büyükpınar, the general coordinator of TransAnatolia, supported by the Turkish Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA), has borne witness to the rally's burgeoning success.

A former rallyist and an event organizer with years of experience, Büyükpınar shared his insights in an exclusive conversation.

"In this rally, we navigate a staggeringly beautiful landscape," he began. "As the race's culmination approaches, foreign participants are eagerly inquiring about next year's route. Over the past 13 years, the world has faced a global pandemic, yet TransAnatolia, as an open-air event, continues to draw athletes from an ever-expanding list of countries. Our nation's vast geography, abundant historical wonders, and timeless natural beauty make it a prime playground for adventure seekers. Türkiye now stands tall as the host of the world's largest rally, a competition that can take on the best the world has to offer. We're even considering a route that could stretch from Izmir to the welcoming arms of Baku, Azerbaijan's vibrant capital. Currently, we rank among the top 10 rally races worldwide, and I dare say, we're inching our way into the top five. Athletes, maintenance crews and rally fans alike spend an average of a week to 10 days soaking up the experience. We believe that this event, spanning 17 cities, has significantly bolstered Turkish tourism and provided a much-needed boost to local businesses. An athlete leaves behind approximately 13,000 euros, including fuel costs, over these 10 unforgettable days."

Behind the scenes

So, how does one orchestrate a rally that traverses such a diverse and vast geographical landscape?

"We meticulously chart our course and report it to the Turkish Automobile Sports Federation (TOSFED)," Büyükpınar explained. "They, in turn, liaise with the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Subsequently, official communications are dispatched to all relevant provinces, and the intricate dance of coordination commences. Our nation's ministries play a pivotal role by offering unwavering support. The Ministry of Health, in particular, stands as our greatest ally, ensuring ambulances are at the ready and helicopters are on standby in case of emergencies. The rally would not be feasible without their invaluable support. The Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Ministry of Tourism, the Ministry of Forestry, the Turkish Automobile Sports Federation (TOSFED), and the Turkish Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA) have all played crucial roles in making this grand event a reality. Additionally, the presence of the National Medical Rescue Team (UMKE) and the 112 Emergency Call teams is of paramount importance. Their unwavering vigilance ensures that even amid the vast expanse of our race route, we are never truly alone."

Racing with a twist

Amid the rumble of engines, the rally revealed a unique twist – two formidable trucks piloted by none other than Holly Wicklow and Dan Scarr.

What set them apart was not just their audacious spirit but also their nationalities – one hails from Britain, the other from Scotland.

When asked about the challenges posed by the left-side steering wheel and reversed traffic flow, Scarr wryly remarked, "In the competition, it's not much of an issue. We only missed a turn once. The real challenge comes when I'm back home behind the wheel."

And why trucks, you might wonder? Scarr's response was straightforward, "Because the others looked easy." A shared laughter followed, echoing the camaraderie and shared spirit of adventure that defines the TransAnatolia Rally.