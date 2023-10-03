In motor sports, where youth often takes the wheel, 49-year-old car enthusiast Murat Kamil Altun, affectionately known as "Kertenkele" or "Lizard," has defied the odds.

What began as a hobby at 44 has transformed into a professional career, catapulting him to a podium of accomplishments within just three years.

During this relatively short span, Altun has clinched the top spot in the international Transanatolia race for two consecutive years, in addition to securing the overall championship title in the Türkiye Baja Cup for two years running.

His latest triumph came at the 2023 Türkiye Baja Championship's second leg, the "Baja Resital," held in Bursa.

Altun dominated the Class 2 automobile category and emerged victorious in the overall standings, proudly brandishing a pair of trophies.

Altun's affinity for off-road racing dates back to his childhood, and when he decided to enter the competitive world of racing at 44, he knew it was a late start.

Nevertheless, his disciplined approach and unwavering determination have propelled him past the hurdles.

Competing in Baja tournaments, described as rally-style off-road races encompassing various terrain and off-road stages, Altun races alongside specially designed race cars for 4x4 and 6x6 off-road competitions.

Nicknamed "Kertenkele," he has actively contributed to constructing his race car and continues refining his skills by competing in challenging natural environments.

What initially began as a hobby in 2018 transitioned into professionalism in 2020, a transition marked by continuous victories.

Altun started his journey in off-road racing with an amateur approach, but his passion quickly propelled him toward the professional arena, particularly in the Baja discipline.

Sharing his journey, Altun noted, "I constructed a vehicle under my 'Kertenkele' moniker, which is also my nickname. In 2020, I participated in my first Transanatolia race, where we overcame our initial novice challenges. Unfortunately, Baja races weren't held in 2020 due to the pandemic. However, in 2021 and 2022, we secured the overall championship title in the Baja discipline."

Looking ahead, Altun aims to clinch the coveted "Türkiye Champion" title after the Bursa championship. He added, "We aspire to take first place in this championship. As you know, Transanatolia is an international event, and we achieved first place there for two years. We're grateful for our efforts and determination. I love the Baja discipline, it's my favorite among all motor sports. This sport is somewhat costly and requires support from the public and sponsors. I firmly believe that this sport will continue to grow. The participation this year has been impressive, and we anticipate further growth. Success in this sport primarily hinges on discipline. I don't claim to be faster than many others, but I value this endeavor. I respect it, love my car, and invest time in maintenance before and after every race. I don't devote time to anything else."

Altun also expressed his fondness for the Bursa stages, stating, "We had a challenging three days here, and the rain posed significant challenges. Fortunately, we secured first place both in the automobile class and overall. We aim to win first place in the remaining legs of the season. Anyone can participate in this sport, you just need a suitable racing vehicle. These vehicles are specially customized, and after that, you can obtain a license from the Turkish Automobile Sports Federation (TOSFED) to compete. Not everyone may initially reach the podium, except for us, of course, we are an exception. Our new colleagues who are just starting initially complete races, then gradually win first places in their class, and finally step onto the podium. Off-road conditions demand a different skill set; being a fast driver on asphalt doesn't necessarily translate here. Weather, road conditions and natural factors vary greatly, making it challenging to adapt mentally."

Turkish driver Murat Kamil Altun (L) poses for a photo with his co-pilot Tuvana Sayar at the Türkiye Baja Championship's second leg, the "Baja Resital," Bursa, Türkiye, Oct. 1, 2023. (AA Photo)

Tuvana Sayar, Altun's co-pilot, emphasized that safety remains their top priority: "We're engaged in a dangerous sport, but we undergo safety checks. These vehicles are customized according to our safety needs. Aside from navigation, we handle all road safety-related warnings."