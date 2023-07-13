Turkish motorcycle champions are set to ignite the racing circuits as Toprak Razgatlıoğlu, Bahattin Sofuoğlu, and rising star Mert Konuk gear up for thrilling competitions in prestigious championships across Europe.

The Turkish Motorcycle Federation revealed that the action-packed seventh leg of the World Superbike and Supersport Championships is scheduled to kick off in Italy on Friday.

Toprak Razgatlıoğlu, with his Pata Yamaha Prometeon team, will make his presence known at the Imola Track.

He is poised to take part in the free training session, gearing up for his first race on Saturday.

The adrenaline-fueled excitement continues as Toprak vies for victory in the Superpole race on Sunday, at 12:00 p.m., followed by the gripping second race at 3:00 p.m.

Meanwhile, national motorcycle ace Bahattin Sofuoğlu will unleash his skills on the same Imola Track as part of the World Supersport Championship's seventh leg, riding alongside his MV Agusta Reparto Corse team.

Catching the free training session on Saturday, Bahattin Sofuoğlu will go full throttle in the first race.

The Supersport spectacle continues on Sunday, with the much-anticipated second race.

Regrettably, Can Öncü, a promising young talent representing Kawasaki Puccetti Racing, will be unable to join the race due to an injury.

However, another rising star, Mert Konuk, will represent Türkiye in the R3 Blu Cru European Cup, held in Italy.

Konuk will showcase his prowess in the free training and qualifying race at Imola Track.

The cup intensifies with the first race scheduled for Saturday, at 12:45 p.m., followed by the gripping second race at 5:15 p.m., promising nail-biting moments for fans.

Czechia, on the other hand, becomes the racing arena for the third leg of the European Supersport 300 Cup, the fifth and sixth legs of the BMU European Track Championship, and the third leg of the International Alpe Adria Track Championship.

A strong contingent of Turkish riders, including Kadir Erbay, Hüseyin Karakaya, Ömer Utku Karpuz, Kardelen Apaydın, Erdem Demiroğlu, Turgut Durukan, Kartal Aras Özkılıç, Mecit Taha Işık, Onur Işık, Adem Işık, Şahin Karadayıoğlu, Muammer Nuri Karakaya, Seyit Murat Pala, Altuğ Inan, Furkan Eryılmaz, and Murathan Yiğit Yıldız, will be showcasing their talents on the Brno Track.

In a different motorsport domain, the gifted Süleyman Aydın from Türkiye is set to captivate racing enthusiasts as he competes in the second leg of the European Rally Cup, scheduled to take place in Romania from July 18 to July 22.