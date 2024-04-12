In a recent statement, Turkish Motorcycle Federation President Bekir Yunus Uçar, expressed his high hopes for the upcoming 2024 season, highlighting the strong start they have had.

He noted that this season, Türkiye will be represented in an impressive 19 different championships and cups abroad.

Uçar emphasized the excellent preparation of the national motorcycle riders for the season.

"We have started the 2024 season very well, both as an organization and with our national athletes," he said.

He specifically mentioned the successful hosting of the World Snow Motorcycle Championship for the first time under the auspices of the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye in Erciyes.

The event received high praise from the international community. Uçar also celebrated the recent victories of Turkish athletes in various world championships, including Toprak Razgatlıoğlu's successes in the World Superbike Championship.

Speaking about the morale and motivation of the Turkish athletes, Uçar said, "Our athletes are in great spirits. This season, we will be representing our country in 19 different championships and cups abroad. We are the only federation competing in so many classes and championships. Hopefully, we will improve our medal record from last year."

Uçar also highlighted the busy domestic racing calendar awaiting the motorcycle sports enthusiasts in Türkiye.

"Our technical team has completed its preparations for the season," he said.

He announced that the season will kick off with the Turkish Enduro and ATV Championship in Bilecik immediately after the Ramadan holiday. The championship will have legs in almost every region of Türkiye, promising a challenging season for the racers.

Uçar also mentioned the organization of a women's cup in every age group and branch of motorcycle sports.

He noted the increasing interest in motorcycle sports in Türkiye, attributing it to the growing number of motorcycle users and sales, which have surpassed car sales and exceeded 1 million. He announced that the federation will organize the Turkish Championship in nine branches consisting of 33 different legs this season.

The domestic championship calendar will start in Bilecik for the first time with the Turkish Enduro and ATV Championship on April 20-21.

The championship will continue in Bergama, Sakarya, Antalya, and will conclude with the final on Nov. 2-3.

Other highlights of the season include the Turkish Circuit and Supermoto Championship, starting at the Izmir Race Track on April 27-28, and the Turkish Motocross Championship, starting in Fethiye on May 11-12.

Turkish athletes will also participate in international competitions, including the World Superbike Championship, World Supersport Championship, World Moto2 Championship, and others, representing Türkiye on the global stage.