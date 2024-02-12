Anticipating the upcoming international circuit championships, Bekir Yunus Uçar, the President of the Turkish Motorcycle Federation (TMF), expressed his expectations for at least two world championships from a pool of amazing talents including Toprak Razgatlıoğlu, Bahattin Sofuoğlu, Deniz Öncü, and Can Öncü this season.

Uçar, a key figure in motorsports with a keen eye for emerging talents, shared insights into the federation's preparations and strategies for the new season in an exclusive conversation with Anadolu Agency (AA).

Highlighting the meticulous coordination led by TMF national team captain Kenan Sofuoğlu, Uçar emphasized the rigorous training regimes of Toprak Razgatlıoğlu in the World Superbike Championship, Can Öncü and Bahattin Sofuoğlu in the World Supersport, and Deniz Öncü ascending to the Moto2 category.

"Our nation's pride rests on the shoulders of these four outstanding athletes – Toprak, Bahattin, Can, and Deniz – as they gear up to commence their races toward the end of February. Naturally, our ultimate aspiration for all our international contenders is nothing short of clinching the world championship title. With their dedicated preparation during the offseason camps and fruitful testing sessions, coupled with unwavering support from their respective teams, we fervently anticipate witnessing at least two of our athletes ascend to the pinnacle of global success by the end of the season," Uçar asserted with palpable optimism.

Turning the focus toward Asrın Rodi Pak, who made waves in the previous season's World Endurance Championship, Uçar reiterated the federation's commitment to nurturing talent under Kenan Sofuoğlu.

He hinted at collaborative deliberations to chart Pak's international trajectory, acknowledging the athlete's openness to diverse opportunities on the global stage.

Afyonkarahisar expectations

Under the auspices of the Turkish Presidency, Uçar unveiled plans to host the final stage of the World Motocross Championship in Afyonkarahisar once again, projecting a record attendance surpassing 500,000 spectators.

"The World Motocross Championship in Afyonkarahisar has become a cherished tradition, symbolizing the pinnacle of sustainable sporting events on an international scale within Türkiye. Our sustained efforts, buoyed by overwhelming support from the community and local authorities, have consistently elevated both the spectator experience and the sporting prowess showcased on the track. This year, we anticipate not only a thrilling display of athletic prowess but also an unparalleled celebration of sport, poised to invigorate tourism in the region. Our ambition is to welcome over 500,000 spectators, affirming Afyonkarahisar's status as a premier destination for motorsports enthusiasts worldwide," Uçar articulated with pride.

Noting the resounding endorsement from global motocross teams for the Afyonkarahisar circuit and its organizational excellence, Uçar underscored the substantial reach and promotional value garnered from the previous year's event, highlighting its transformative impact on the region's visibility.

Kayseri showdown

In a historic milestone, Uçar revealed plans to host the inaugural World Snow Motorcycle Championship at Mount Erciyes in Kayseri under the esteemed patronage of the Presidency, heralding a new era for winter sports in Türkiye.

"Our foremost objective is to showcase Mount Erciyes and its burgeoning ski resort as a global hub for sporting excellence, providing a platform to spotlight Türkiye's remarkable prowess in organizing world-class events. With the World Snow Motorcycle Championship slated for March 8-10 in Kayseri, we embark on a journey to introduce motorsports aficionados to the exhilarating thrill of snow motorcycle racing for the first time in Türkiye. Featuring the world's finest snow motorcycle riders amid a backdrop of breathtaking landscapes, coupled with a myriad of engaging festivities, we envisage a spectacle that will captivate audiences far and wide," Uçar said.

Furthermore, Uçar outlined plans to expand the footprint of motorcycle sports across eastern and southeastern Anatolia, emphasizing collaborative engagements with provincial governors to tailor sporting events to the unique cultural heritage of each region. From motocross to enduro races and even the innovative inclusion of jet ski championships in culturally significant locales like Hasankeyf, Uçar emphasized the federation's commitment to fostering sporting diversity while promoting Türkiye's rich heritage on a global stage.

Uçar also reiterated that the federation's vision transcends mere sporting endeavors, aiming to harness the transformative power of sports tourism to enrich communities, amplify historical narratives and showcase Türkiye's multifaceted identity through a sporting lens.