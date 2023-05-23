Turkish Motorcycle Federation (TMF) President Bekir Yunus Uçar expressed his optimistic outlook for the year, aiming to conclude with over 40 national championships and close to 10 international titles.

The weekend's events at the Afyonkarahisar Motor Sports Center saw the participation of athletes from Bulgaria, Romania, Serbia, North Macedonia, Moldova, Greece, Albania, Hungary, Croatia, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), with the generous support of the municipality.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), TMF President Bekir Uçar highlighted the significance of starting the season in Afyonkarahisar, the hub of motor sports in Türkiye.

"We have witnessed a record-breaking number of registrations and an impressive turnout of athletes for the races," he said.

Uçar acknowledged the minor delays caused by weather, emphasizing the unpredictable nature of motocross and sports.

Despite this, he commended the splendid organization of the race, which brought together 34 foreign athletes from six different countries.

"What excites us the most is the remarkable participation of young athletes, with 50% of the competitors being children and young adults competing in the 65, 85 and 50 cc categories," he said.

Highlighting the world-class standards of the Afyonkarahisar Motocross track, Uçar noted it had been recognized as one of the finest licensed motocross tracks globally since 2018-2019.

This prestigious reputation entices foreign athletes, who eagerly choose to compete in this exceptional venue.

Uçar expressed gratitude for the support extended by the Afyonkarahisar Governorate and the municipality, emphasizing the instrumental role they play in promoting sports and nurturing athletes' development.

As a federation, TMF is committed to providing opportunities to athletes, clubs and sports managers alike.

Regarding the impact of the Feb. 6 twin earthquakes that hit southeastern Türkiye, Uçar acknowledged the broader influence of the catastrophe on sports and daily life.

He revealed the season faced a delay because of the earthquake that occurred on Feb. 6, resulting in a slightly compressed schedule.

The federation made adjustments to the calendar, rescheduling some activities to accommodate the election period.

Despite these challenges, Uçar remained upbeat about the Turkish Motorcycle Federation and its athletes, anticipating an enjoyable, exciting and promising season ahead.