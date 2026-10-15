Turkish riders Can Öncü and Bahattin Sofuoğlu will compete in the final round of the 2026 FIM Supersport World Championship this weekend in Spain, with Öncü aiming to secure third place in the overall standings.

The 12th and final round of the season will take place at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto from Friday through Sunday, according to the Turkish Motorcycle Federation (TMF).

Öncü heads into the finale third in the championship with 234 points, five ahead of rivals Jaume Masia and Jeremy Alcoba, who are tied on 229 points. With 50 points available across the two races, the Turkish rider will need strong results to hold on to his position.

Albert Arenas has already secured the championship title with 364 points, while Valentin Debise sits second with 291.

Öncü, who rides for Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing, has enjoyed a strong campaign, recording his first victory of the season in Race 1 at Magny-Cours and securing several pole positions. He also claimed pole at Estoril with a lap of 1 minute, 39.011 seconds.

The Turkish rider finished fourth in the second race at Estoril after a difficult opening race, a result that helped him move into third place in the standings ahead of the season finale.

However, the battle for the final championship podium position remains open. Alcoba has been particularly competitive in the closing stages of the season, winning three of the previous four races, while Masia also remains within striking distance.

Öncü will look to deliver two consistent performances at Jerez to finish the season among the championship's top three.

Sofuoğlu will also line up for the finale after returning to the Supersport category for the closing rounds of the season.

The Turkish rider, nephew of five-time World Supersport champion Kenan Sofuoğlu, competes for QJMOTOR Factory Racing in the WorldSSP Challenge class. He began the 2026 campaign in World Superbike with Motoxracing Yamaha before switching back to Supersport ahead of the final rounds.

His return has brought further challenges. At Estoril, he was unable to finish the second race after a crash contributed to a red-flag stoppage.

The Jerez weekend will give Sofuoğlu another opportunity to adapt to his machinery, improve his race pace and pursue a points finish.

The action begins with free practice on Friday. The first 17-lap race is scheduled for Saturday at 3:00 p.m. Türkiye time, followed by the second and final 17-lap race on Sunday.