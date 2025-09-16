Turkish Moto2 rider Deniz Öncü faces a crucial recovery period after a crash during training in Sakarya left him with a fractured foot, but the 22-year-old remains optimistic about returning to the track within a month.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Öncü outlined his accident, rehabilitation plans, and ambitions for the remainder of the 2025 season and beyond.

The accident occurred on Aug. 12 as Öncü was preparing for the 13th round of the Moto2 World Championship in Austria, following his participation in the Czech Grand Prix.

“I ended up in the middle of the track after the crash,” Öncü recalled. “Usually, we’re thrown off to the side, but this time I stayed in the middle. My foot broke. The treatment is ongoing, and I still can’t put weight on it. Now I’m heading to Austria to continue recovery, and hopefully, I’ll start riding again gradually.”

Öncü confirmed he underwent successful surgery and is progressing well, adding, “We’ll see how the treatment goes over the next three weeks, but if everything goes as planned, I could be back on track in about a month. There are five races left this season; I don’t know exactly when I’ll return, but I hope to make it to the last three or four.”

Reflecting on a season of highs and lows, Öncü admitted the timing of the crash was frustrating. “Just when things were going well, this accident happened. Missing races dropped me to eighth in the standings. Of course, the ultimate goal is MotoGP, but it looks like I’ll continue in Moto2 for another year before making the leap. My plan is to move up and succeed in MotoGP, but it’s too early to predict beyond two years.”

When asked about the possibility of racing in the World Superbike Championship, Öncü remained focused on his MotoGP ambitions.

“I proudly follow Toprak Razgatlıoğlu and Bahattin Sofuoğlu in World Superbike. Toprak is on course for another championship, and we hope he clinches it this year. I’m not planning to race in Superbike. My priority is MotoGP after Moto2. Hopefully, I can race alongside Toprak there in the coming seasons.”

Training with his brother Can Öncü, Toprak Razgatlıoğlu, and Bahattin Sofuoğlu has been a collaborative experience. “Kenan Sofuoğlu has mapped out training plans for everyone. We constantly train together, watch each other’s races, and correct mistakes. We’ve become like a family, supporting each other.”

Öncü also praised his younger brother’s performance in the Supersport World Championship. “Can is doing very well this season. Seeing his success makes me happy, and it’s a source of pride that another Turkish rider – my own brother – is performing at such a high level. We hope he continues to achieve even more.”

Having raced professionally since the age of nine, Öncü reflected on his career and the role of injuries in motorsport. “At 22, I’ve reached a level where I can compete in MotoGP. Crashes and injuries are part of the sport, and we accept that as part of doing what we love. There’s nothing better than pursuing a career in something you’re passionate about.”

Family support remains a cornerstone of his journey. “Seeing my parents in the stands at my races is incredible. Their unwavering support from the very beginning gives me strength. Making them proud is one of my greatest achievements.”