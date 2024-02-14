Turkish motorcyclist Toprak Razgatlıoğlu, competing in the World Superbike Championship, is aiming for a podium finish in his first race with his new team, Rokit BMW.

Having parted ways with the Pata Yamaha Prometeon Team after four seasons, Razgatlıoğlu signed a two-year deal with the Rokit BMW Team.

He finished second in the championship last season, behind Spanish rider Alvaro Bautista.

Having completed his preparations, the Turkish rider is eager to kick off the season with a win at the first race in Australia from Feb. 23-25.

Razgatlıoğlu told Anadolu Agency (AA) that despite a crash last season that widened the points gap, he never gave up the fight until the end.

He indicated that starting the new season with a new team is a fresh start, emphasizing that achieving championship success without clear goals is very difficult.

"We have turned over a new leaf. BMW has not been a world champion in motorcycle racing before. Our biggest goal is to become world champions with BMW. Hopefully, we'll achieve that goal," Razgatlıoğlu said.

He expressed that training has been going well and they are eagerly awaiting the season. "Training with Kenan (Sofuoğlu), Deniz, Can and Bahattin is enjoyable. You learn something new every day. It's a meaningful training. It's more tiring than doing it alone because it's in race format," he added.

Razgatlıoğlu reiterated his desire for a strong start to the season, noting that the new season of the World Superbike Championship can be followed on Red Bull TV.