Toprak Razgatlıoğlu and Can Öncü led a remarkable weekend for Turkish riders at the eighth round of the 2025 FIM Superbike World Championship (WorldSBK) and FIM Supersport World Championship (WorldSSP), at Hungary’s Balaton Park Circuit.

The 4.1-kilometer track, making its debut on the world championship calendar, set the stage for a historic weekend marked by the WorldSBK Superpole Race becoming the 1000th race in championship history.

Razgatlıoğlu dominated the WorldSBK field with a flawless triple victory, while Öncü showcased his rising talent with back-to-back podium finishes in WorldSSP, underlining Türkiye’s growing prominence in international motorcycle racing.

Razgatlıoğlu’s commanding performance for the ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team saw him sweep all three races – the Superpole Race and both main events.

On race day, he started from pole after clinching the Superpole Race and led from the front in Race 2, fending off intense pressure from Nicolo Bulega of Aruba.it Racing – Ducati to win by 0.683 seconds.

This clean sweep extended Razgatlıoğlu’s winning streak to nine consecutive WorldSBK races, marking his 15th victory of the season and the 72nd of his career.

With 407 championship points and a 26-point cushion over Bulega, Razgatlıoğlu reinforced his status as the championship favorite and a true titan in WorldSBK history.

Reflecting on the weekend, he praised his team’s flawless execution and the enthusiasm of Hungarian fans, expressing pride in representing Türkiye on such a significant stage.

Öncü burns tires

In WorldSSP, Can Öncü continued his impressive season riding for Yamaha bLU cRU Evan Bros Team aboard the Yamaha YZF-R9.

Starting third in Race 2, Öncü briefly led before being overtaken by Stefano Manzi and Simon Jespersen.

Ultimately, Öncü secured third place, finishing just over two seconds behind Manzi, who took his seventh win of the season.

Öncü’s consistent performance across both races – including a second place in Race 1 on his birthday – further cemented his position as a championship contender.

Sitting second in the standings with 235 points, Öncü faces a 59-point gap behind Manzi but remains optimistic about closing it in the coming rounds. His efforts were widely celebrated by Turkish fans, who lauded his consistency and potential to claim the WorldSSP crown.

Sofuoğlu falls short

Bahattin Sofuoğlu, representing Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSSP Team, faced a more challenging weekend at Balaton Park.

Despite finishing 14th in the Superpole Race and 13th in Race 2, Sofuoğlu demonstrated resilience and steady progress on the technical new circuit.

His performances, while outside podium contention, added valuable points and experience as he aims to improve in the highly competitive WorldSSP field.

The Balaton Park Circuit’s technical layout, featuring 11 turns and varying conditions including damp patches during the Superpole Race, provided a fresh and demanding test for all riders.

The event’s milestone status as the 1000th WorldSBK race added prestige, celebrated with a special ceremony attended by FIM and Dorna officials.

Both Hungarian and Turkish fans flocked to the circuit and engaged fervently on social media, highlighting the rising profile of motorcycle racing in the region.

Looking ahead, the championship heads into a summer break with the ninth round scheduled for Sept. 6-7 at France’s Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours.

For Razgatlıoğlu, maintaining his dominant form will be crucial as he chases a second WorldSBK title.

Meanwhile, Öncü faces an uphill battle to close the gap to Manzi but carries momentum and confidence.