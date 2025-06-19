Turkish motorsport is gearing up for a landmark weekend as Deniz Öncü returns to the track following his historic Moto2 win, and Kadir Erbay readies for his international debut in the Spanish Superbike Championship.

Öncü, 21, heads to Italy’s legendary Mugello Circuit looking to back up his groundbreaking victory at the Aragon Grand Prix earlier this month, where he edged out the win by a mere 0.003 seconds – the closest finish in Moto2 history. It was a watershed moment for Turkish motorcycling, and the Red Bull KTM Ajo rider now aims to prove it wasn’t a one-off.

“I’ve got good memories here,” Öncü said ahead of Sunday’s 19-lap race. “We’ve been working on setup since Barcelona and feel confident heading into Mugello.”

Racing on a Boscoscuro chassis with a Triumph 765cc triple, Öncü enters the ninth round of the Moto2 World Championship with growing momentum, bolstered by recent test data and a chassis setup focused on late-race tire management.

The Mugello circuit, known for its 1.1-kilometer straight and punishing elevation shifts, promises a stiff challenge – but also a chance for Öncü to cement his place among the class's elite.

His 2025 season marks a breakout campaign after years of grinding in Moto3, where he earned respect but never cracked the top step.

Mentored by Turkish racing legends Kenan Sofuoğlu and Toprak Razgatlıoğlu, Öncü’s trajectory is now closely watched across the paddock.

Turkish fans, still buzzing from his Aragon triumph, will again tune in via S Sport for Sunday’s race, scheduled for 1:15 p.m. local time.

Meanwhile, Kadir Erbay, another product of Türkiye’s fast-growing motorsport system, is set to make his mark in Spain.

The 600cc Supersport rider will line up at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in the ESBK’s Next Generation category, riding for Spain’s I+DENT Racing team in what will be his debut in the series.

A relative newcomer to the international scene, Erbay has climbed through domestic championships and now faces a double-header weekend – Race 1 on Saturday at 4:40 p.m., Race 2 on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. (local times).

His Yamaha R6 will go toe-to-toe with a competitive grid featuring top Spanish and European talent.

Though his racing resume remains modest, the TMF sees Erbay as a rider with potential.

With strong performances in Barcelona, he could stake a claim for further international starts, joining the growing wave of Turkish riders moving beyond national borders.

Öncü and Erbay are part of a generation shaped by Sofuoğlu’s Supersport dynasty and Razgatlıoğlu’s Superbike reign.

That legacy now fuels Türkiye’s presence across racing classes – from grassroots circuits to MotoGP-bound stars.

With TMF support and growing visibility, the country’s footprint in two-wheeled motorsport has never been larger.