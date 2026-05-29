Turkish rider Toprak Razgatlıoğlu this weekend returns to the spotlight at one of the most demanding stages on the calendar as he lines up for Round 7 of the 2026 season at Mugello, Italy, continuing his adaptation to MotoGP machinery with the Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP.

The Mugello Circuit delivers one of MotoGP’s most intense challenges, a 5.245 km rollercoaster of 15 corners, rapid elevation changes and a 1.141 km straight where speeds regularly exceed 360 km/h.

The 23-lap main race stretches just over 120 km, with precision, tire management and bravery all tested at the limit.

Italian fans are expected to pack the hillsides once again, adding pressure and energy to a venue known for producing some of the season’s most explosive racing.

Tough rookie season

Now competing in his debut premier-class campaign, Razgatlıoğlu made history in 2026 as the first Turkish rider in MotoGP. After six rounds, he sits 22nd in the standings with 4 points, his best result a 13th-place finish at the French Grand Prix.

Riding the Yamaha M1 has demanded a major adjustment from his World Superbike dominance. Known for aggressive braking and late corner entries, he has been working to adapt to prototype machinery that requires finer control of electronics and corner speed discipline.

Early in the season, Aprilia has set the pace, with Marco Bezzecchi leading the standings ahead of Jorge Martin and Fabio Di Giannantonio. KTM’s Pedro Acosta and Japan’s Ai Ogura complete the top five.

For Razgatlıoğlu, Mugello is less about points and more about progress. The high-speed layout will expose both strengths and weaknesses of the Yamaha package, while offering valuable data for development.