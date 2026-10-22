Turkish rider Deniz Öncü will target a podium finish at the Australian Grand Prix this weekend as he looks to improve his results in the 2026 Moto2 World Championship.

The 23-year-old will compete for ELF Marc VDS Racing Team at Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit in the 18th round of the season, according to the Turkish Motorcycle Federation (TMF).

Öncü will begin his weekend with free practice on Friday before Saturday's qualifying session determines the starting grid for Sunday's 23-lap race. The main event is scheduled to start at 4:15 a.m. Türkiye time.

The 4.448-kilometer (2.764-mile) circuit, renowned for its fast corners and coastal setting, will host the Australian Grand Prix for the final time before the event moves to a new street circuit in Adelaide in 2027.

Öncü has fond memories of Phillip Island, having won the Moto3 race there in 2023. He claimed three victories in the lightweight category before moving up to Moto2, where he is now seeking to regain the form that made him a race winner last season.

The Turkish rider secured two victories in 2025, at the Aragon and German Grands Prix and finished the championship in 12th place with 100 points. However, his first full season with ELF Marc VDS has proved more difficult as he adjusts to a new team and motorcycle.

After 17 rounds, Öncü sits 15th in the standings with 47.5 points. He finished 22nd at the Indonesian Grand Prix after starting 25th on the grid, leaving him eager to deliver a stronger performance in Australia.

Manuel González leads the championship with 265.5 points, followed by Izan Guevara on 260. Iván Ortolá is third with 191.5 points, while Daniel Holgado, David Alonso and Australian rider Senna Agius complete the top six.

Phillip Island's flowing layout, unpredictable winds and high-speed corners can create a demanding test for riders, with qualifying position likely to be important in the fight for a competitive result.

Öncü will be Türkiye's sole representative in the MotoGP paddock this weekend following Toprak Razgatlıoğlu's season-ending injury in Indonesia.