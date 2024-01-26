Kayseri Governor Gökmen Çiçek has announced the Turkish leg of the World Snowmobile Championship, SNX Türkiye, scheduled for March 10-12 at the Erciyes Winter Tourism Center.

In a statement, Çiçek expressed excitement about Erciyes, envisioning it as the beacon of sports tourism through this significant international event, marking its debut in the region.

Reflecting on the challenges posed by last year's earthquakes, Çiçek noted the collective resilience that has allowed the state to recover and rebuild.

He emphasized the forthcoming championship as a rejuvenating force, anticipating global interest in extreme sports to be drawn to Erciyes.

With state investments enhancing Erciyes' accessibility, Çiçek proclaimed the location as a rising star in sports tourism.

Memduh Büyükkılıç, mayor of Kayseri Metropolitan Municipality, echoed the sentiment, expressing aspirations for Kayseri to be a frontrunner in winter and extreme sports.

Highlighting the success of previous events in Erciyes, Büyükkılıç underscored the World Snowmobile Championship as a pivotal step, providing a breath of fresh air for both Kayseri and Erciyes.

Bekir Yunus Uçar, President of the Turkish Motorcycle Federation, hailed the championship as a game-changer for winter sports and tourism in Türkiye.

Recognizing its prestige within the International Motorcycle Federation (FIM), Uçar revealed plans to host the event under the patronage of the Presidency, with the backing of Kayseri Metropolitan Municipality and Kayseri Governorship.

The championship, set to unfold on a specially prepared 1,350-meter track in the Tekir Kapı Region of Erciyes Ski Center, promises a thrilling spectacle.

Uçar anticipates showcasing Erciyes as a global winter sports hub to an audience of approximately 3.1 billion people.

Despite snowmobile racing being relatively unknown in Türkiye, Uçar emphasized its appeal to motocross and enduro athletes, predicting a successful debut on the international stage.

Uçar outlined plans to use the Turkish stage as a stepping stone for Turkish athletes to enter the World Snowmobile Championship in other countries.

This strategic move aims to position Turkish athletes as contenders for European and world championships in snowmobile racing, adding a new dimension to Türkiye's presence in winter sports.

In addition to elevating winter sports tourism, the championship will serve as a platform for cultural exchange, featuring concerts and festivals, offering attendees a unique fusion of winter festivities and the exhilaration of motorsports.

With high expectations for a successful event, Uçar expressed confidence that SNX Türkiye will become a memorable and pivotal moment in Turkish sports history.