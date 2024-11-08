Toprak Razgatlıoğlu, the 2024 World Superbike (WSBK) champion, has his sights set on retaining his title next season as he continues to dominate the sport.

The Turkish motorcycle star claimed the WSBK title with 527 points, finishing ahead of Nicolo Bulega (484 points) and Alvaro Bautista (357 points).

Razgatlıoğlu’s remarkable season included 27 podiums, 18 wins, 7 second-place finishes, and 2 third-place finishes.

As the reigning champion, he will carry the coveted "1" number on his bike for the upcoming season, aiming to defend his crown.

Having secured the title with a record-breaking 13 consecutive wins, Razgatlıoğlu asserted that his performance validated his position as "Number 1." Reflecting on his journey, he shared, "It’s an incredible story. For me, this world championship holds great significance."

Despite doubts about his potential when he switched from Yamaha to BMW at the beginning of the season, Razgatlıoğlu exceeded expectations, achieving the unthinkable and securing the championship in his first year with the team.

"Nobody predicted it, but here we are," he said. "Even my competitors were happy for me. Everyone loves us. My former team, Yamaha, wasn’t thrilled, but they couldn’t keep me. When I moved to BMW, they didn’t believe we could succeed. But, because of the way I am, I was congratulated by everyone. It wasn’t just about the championship, but about who I am as a person."

Razgatlıoğlu's victory marked a new chapter in his career, with BMW now expecting continued success. "When I joined BMW, they were hoping for success, but I didn’t expect to win the championship in my first year," he admitted. "Now, we’ve earned the right to carry the '1' and we have to work even harder. Staying at the top is harder than getting there."

Looking ahead to 2025, Razgatlıoğlu expressed his determination to defend his title, saying, "The season starts in late February, and if everything goes as planned, we will fight for the championship again." He emphasized the importance of maintaining their position at the top and keeping the "1" number on his bike for the following year.

Razgatlıoğlu also spoke about his younger brother, Bahattin Sofuoğlu, who will join the championship next season. "I don’t see Bahattin as a competitor because he’s my brother," he said. "I will help him as much as I can in Superbike. It’s his first season, and I’ll be there for him as his older brother."

Describing the championship feeling as something special, he added, "The season lasts 10 months, and every race is important. It’s going to be a tough process, but we will give it our best. Kenan (Sofuoğlu) paved the way for us; he made us proud with five world championships. We follow in his footsteps, and his success is our success. We will continue making him proud."

Looking to the future, Razgatlıoğlu shared his long-term goals. "I have a dream of five world titles, but I’m focused on the present," he said. "I’ve already won my second title, and I have 10 years ahead of me. If everything goes well, maybe I can win 2-3 more world championships in that time. One world title was my dream."