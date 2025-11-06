Max Verstappen may trail Lando Norris by 36 points in the title chase, but he remains the man to beat at Interlagos as he targets a third straight Sao Paulo Grand Prix victory.

The 28-year-old four-time world champion has conquered Brazil three times for Red Bull – in 2019, 2023 and 2024 – and few tracks suit him better. Last year, he stormed from 17th on the grid to win in torrential rain, while Norris, then the hunter, could only manage sixth.

This season, the roles are reversed. Norris leads McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri by a single point after triumphing in Mexico, yet Verstappen’s resurgence has shifted the momentum.

With three wins and six straight podiums since August – clawing back a deficit of more than 100 points – the Dutchman heads to Brazil with confidence and fond memories, eager to keep his late-season charge alive.

“It is a special place for me,” Verstappen said. “Not only because of the incredible races and great moments we’ve had there, but also because my in-laws are from Brazil. It can rain heavily, so you can have crazy races like last year, which was emotional and very important in the championship.”

Verstappen’s partner, Kelly Piquet, is the daughter of three-time champion Nelson Piquet and the mother of his daughter, Lily, born in May this year. He has been staying with the family in Brazil ahead of this weekend’s race.

“I will wear my special Brazil helmet for this race,” Verstappen said. “It’s a place with a lot of history, a great legacy and so many good memories for me. I always love racing at such an old-school track.”

Victory in Mexico was a major boost for Norris, whose best result in Brazil was second two years ago. Piastri, meanwhile, is looking to regain his early-season form after finishing a personal-best eighth last year.

As Red Bull continue to develop their 2025 car, McLaren have shifted focus to next season’s regulations – a move that seemingly allowed rivals to close the gap, until Norris responded in emphatic fashion.

Team principal Andrea Stella said after the 25-year-old Briton’s win that both McLaren drivers had reason to be confident heading into the final four race weekends, with sprint events in Brazil and Qatar.

“We go into these races with a better understanding of how to extract performance from our car consistently,” Stella said. “Over the four races before Mexico, we left some performance in the garage.”

Having struggled in low-grip conditions, Piastri has worked to adapt his style and said after Mexico that he feels better positioned than many observers believe – even if Norris has won five straight duels against him.

“In the final four races, I think there’s no reason to believe that one track may favor one driver or the other,” Stella said, also noting the growing late-season threat from Verstappen, Ferrari and Mercedes as three teams fight for second place in the constructors’ championship.

McLaren wrapped up their second title several weeks ago and arrive in Brazil with 713 points. Behind them, Ferrari lead Mercedes 356 to 355, with Red Bull close behind on 346.

“We’ve had a couple of tough weekends, but we’re still in the fight for P2,” Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said. “Our advantage over our rivals disappeared across Austin and Mexico, but we can strike back in Brazil.”

Mercedes’ George Russell won at Interlagos in 2022, while Ferrari’s seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has also celebrated thrilling triumphs there in 2016, 2018 and 2021 while driving for Mercedes.

Hamilton and teammate Charles Leclerc – who announced his engagement to Alexandra Saint Mleux last week – showed strong pace in Mexico, with Leclerc finishing second. Both will aim for another strong showing in Brazil.

With rain in the forecast, a wild and highly competitive weekend is expected at a circuit renowned for drama and unpredictable results.