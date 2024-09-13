Max Verstappen hinted that a future move to Aston Martin could be worth considering after team principal Mike Krack said the door is always open for the Dutchman, following in the footsteps of Adrian Newey.

Newey, widely regarded as the greatest technical genius in Formula One history, has secured a long-term deal with Aston Martin, starting March 1, reportedly earning around £20 million ($23.7 million) annually.

The 65-year-old Briton's departure from Red Bull, after almost two decades with the team, was announced in May.

Verstappen, under contract with Red Bull until 2028, has won the last three world championships in a Newey-designed car.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Krack was open to the possibility of a move for Verstappen, and Verstappen did not dismiss the idea of linking up with Newey again.

“That is something maybe for the future that I think about, but not now,” Verstappen said.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 12, 2024. (Reuters Photo)

“Newey’s departure is fine. Adrian and I have a very good understanding. I sent him a message after the news came out, so I’m happy for him."

“I always said I would have loved him to stay, but you cannot overturn these things. I am just excited for people seeking new challenges."

“I know Lawrence (Stroll) is pushing flat out to make it a success at Aston Martin.”

Krack believes that Newey’s arrival, after winning world championships at Williams, McLaren and Red Bull, signals intent from owner Stroll and will make the team an attractive proposition.

“The door for Max Verstappen is always open, I think, for everything,” Krack said.

“We will be more attractive in every area just for that signing, due to the increased credibility. It’s proof that this project can achieve its targets.”

Newey will team up with Stroll’s 25-year-old son, Lance, and two-time world champion Fernando Alonso, 43, who is under contract until the end of 2026.

Alonso will turn 45 during the 2026 season – the first in which Newey will have had full input into the car design.

But Krack believes Alonso will be invigorated by the chance to work with Newey and hinted he could remain with the Silverstone-based team beyond his current deal.

“He may want to stay longer now. We have not had these conversations, but I think it is clear Fernando has a long future with this team,” Krack added.

“You can see the huge respect these two people have for each other, and I think Adrian has always wanted to work with someone like Fernando and vice versa.”

Newey was widely linked with a move to Ferrari, where he would have teamed up with incoming seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Asked if he was disappointed that Newey would not be joining Ferrari, Hamilton said: “Honestly, no."

“While I have said before that it would be an honor to work with Adrian, I have been part of two championship-winning teams that didn’t have Adrian."

“I think any team would have been happy to have him. At the end of the day, he had to do what was right for him."

“It doesn’t change my goal or my focus for my next move. I still believe 100% that there is lots we can do.”