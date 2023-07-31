Max Verstappen, the indomitable force on the Formula One grid, once again showcased his unrivaled prowess on Sunday, sealing yet another triumph for Red Bull at the Belgian Grand Prix.

This victory marked his astonishing eighth consecutive win and an impressive 10th out of 12 races this season.

The defending double world champion's remarkable performance not only secured a hat trick of Belgian wins but also highlighted his absolute dominance since his teammate Sergio Perez's victory in Azerbaijan on April 30.

Verstappen's superiority is so overwhelming that even starting from sixth on the grid, following a five-place penalty, did not hinder his remarkable run to the podium.

The 25-year-old Dutch operates on an entirely different plane, leaving even seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton in awe of his prowess.

Hamilton playfully compared the 2002 film "Austin Powers in Goldmember," highlighting Verstappen's apparent ease, saying, "He is having a smoke and a pancake. You know the film?"

During the race, Verstappen's sheer skill and confidence allowed him to engage in playful bickering with his race engineer about tire degradation and pit-stop strategies, showcasing the joy and composure with which he maneuvers on the track.

Christian Horner, Red Bull's team boss, expressed his admiration, emphasizing that witnessing Verstappen's greatness is a once-in-a-generation experience.

The team's remarkable dominance is undoubtedly fueled by Verstappen's extraordinary talent, and they now head to Zandvoort for the Dutch Grand Prix, Verstappen's home race.

As Red Bull look ahead to the upcoming event, they are on the cusp of matching Sebastian Vettel's record of nine consecutive wins in 2013.

A victory on Aug. 27 will place Verstappen on par with the champion, setting the stage for more records to be broken.

Red Bull's incredible success streak also boasts an impressive 13 consecutive season-opening wins and an overall tally of 14.

While Red Bull continue to bask in the glory of their unstoppable leader, rival teams like Ferrari, Aston Martin, Mercedes and McLaren have struggled to mount successful challenges throughout the season.

Each has had its moment of hope, only to be thwarted by Verstappen's unparalleled brilliance.

At the Belgian Grand Prix, it was McLaren's turn to face dashed optimism after two previous podium finishes.

Despite a commendable second-place finish in Britain and Hungary, Lando Norris struggled at Spa, lamenting their lack of pace and downforce that rendered overtaking impossible.

Amidst the fierce competition, the Alpine team demonstrated unity and focus, with Esteban Ocon securing an eighth-place finish a day after Pierre Gasly's podium in the sprint race.

Despite the shock announcements of management changes within the Renault-owned outfit, the team remained steadfast.

The departure of team chief Otmar Szafnauer and sporting director Alan Permane, a respected figure with a remarkable 34-year legacy, took the paddock by surprise.

However, the Alpine team remained composed, reflecting their dedication to the sport and unwavering focus on their performance.