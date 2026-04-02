Muğla has moved into final race mode, locking in logistics and security plans as it prepares to host three decisive stages of the 61st Presidential Tour of Türkiye, a global cycling showcase set to sweep across the country later this month.

Officials gathered at the Muğla Governor’s Office under Governor Idris Akbıyık, bringing together municipal leaders, security commanders and federation officials in a coordinated push to fine-tune every detail ahead of the April 26 start.

The focus was clear: ensure a seamless, safe and high-impact staging for one of Türkiye’s most prestigious sporting events.

Akbıyık underlined the broader stakes beyond sport, framing the race as a powerful window to the world. With its coastline, heritage sites and cultural depth, Muğla is poised to take center stage as the peloton rolls through.

Governor Idris Akbıyık (C) and Turkish Cycling Federation President Emin Müftüoğlu presides over a coordination meeting for the 61st Presidential Tour of Turkey’s Muğla stages, Bodrum, Türkiye, April 2, 2026. (AA Photo)

He stressed that all necessary measures have been secured, from traffic flow to spectator safety, to guarantee smooth execution across the province’s three stages.

For Türkiye, the tour is more than a race. It is a flagship event on the international cycling calendar, drawing elite teams and riders while doubling as a global broadcast platform for tourism.

This year’s edition spans eight days and eight stages, covering 1,153 kilometers from the Aegean coast to the capital, Ankara.

Turkish Cycling Federation President Emin Müftüoğlu highlighted Muğla’s pivotal role in shaping the early narrative of the race.

The province will host stages two through four, a demanding stretch expected to test both climbers and sprinters across winding coastal roads and sharp inland ascents.

The route begins in Çeşme before moving through Selçuk, then heads into Muğla with the Aydın-Marmaris stage.

From there, riders tackle Marmaris-Kıran and Marmaris-Fethiye, three consecutive days that could define the general classification before the race pushes on toward Antalya and ultimately Ankara.