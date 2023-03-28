Türkiye's women's national wrestling team has descended upon Edirne to begin their intensive training camp to prepare for the upcoming European Championship.

The national wrestlers have gathered at the Turkish Olympic Preparation Center, beginning their training regimen to prepare for the upcoming championship to be held in the capital of Croatia, Zagreb, from April 17-23.

Coach Efrahim Kahraman told Anadolu Agency (AA) that his athletes are persevering with their rigorous preparation to be up to standard for the championship.

Kahraman added that the team and individual athletes have both achieved remarkable success in international competitions and that their future aspirations are centered on achieving the championship title.

"We have achieved worldwide success in women's wrestling, and we aim to continue this success in the European Championship," he said.

National wrestler Yasemin Adar Yiğit has excitedly proclaimed that the team's motivation to win is sky-high.

Yiğit explained that as a team they are planning to have a good preparation period because they know this year is significant for them.

"We need to be in the top five in the world championship this year to go to the Olympics. Women's wrestling has gained great momentum, and we have been adding success. We are champions as a team, and we are winning individual championships as well. Now we will participate in the European Championship, which will be held in Zagreb, Croatia," she said.