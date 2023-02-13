Though not yet out of the woods, the people of Türkiye and Syria are in desperate need of messages of encouragement and support in the wake of the devastating "disaster of the century" – the Kahramanmaraş earthquakes which struck on Monday, leaving over 30,000 dead and more than 80,000 injured.

The international sports arena is showing its solidarity with the victims by offering unwavering support and providing assurance that they are not alone during this difficult period.

On Sunday La Liga log leaders Barcelona managed to scrap a 1-0 win away against Villarreal's Yellow Submarines to take them 11 points clear atop.

However, it is not the win that took the headlines this time but the gesture the two team teams showed before the encounter.

The visiting Catalan giants emerged from the tunnel wearing navy blue t-shirts, emblazoned with the words "Suport victimes Turquia Siria (Supporting victims of Türkiye and Syria)," followed by a minute of poignant silence in tribute to the victims of the earthquakes.

Leo calls for support

Better late than never, right?

As one of the world's most esteemed athletes, Lionel Messi joined other global icons in publicly pledging his support for UNICEF's aid campaign following the disaster.

Extract from Lionel Messi's Instagram story with a call for action message for Türkiye and Syria earthquake victims. (Courtesy of Instagram)

In a statement on his Instagram account, Messi shared the link to the relevant page on UNICEF's website and said, "This is a very sad day for thousands of children and their families affected by the devastating earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria. My heart is with them. UNICEF has been working in the region to protect children since the beginning. Your help is invaluable."

Djokovic's message

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, fresh from being crowned Australian Open King, expressed his support for the victims of the recent earthquakes in Kahramanmaraş through the TFF 1. League's Samsunspor player Yusuf Emre Gültekin.

In the video shared on Samsunspor's Twitter account, Djokovic said, "We are with my friend Yusuf in Belgrade. I would like to convey my best wishes and regards to the people who are going through a very difficult time in Türkiye right now. I saw photos and videos showing the effects of the devastating earthquakes. It affected all families. My heart is with you. I wish people to stay strong and hope that it will be overcome as soon as possible with unity and solidarity. I wish you well, stay strong."

Gündoğan and Osman

As generous aid continues to flood in, Turkish-born German football star Ilkay Gündoğan, who plies his trade with Manchester City, has shown his benevolent side by personally sending an aid truck to the earthquake-stricken areas.

The truck, laden with the essential materials, made its way to Gaziantep and Hatay with a determined purpose.

International basketball star Cedi Osman showed his support for the Cleveland Turkish Association's aid center by making a special visit to join in their humanitarian efforts.

Turkish diasporans have been rallying to the cause of aid centers in various countries following the devastating 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes that struck Kahramanmaraş and left a profound impact on the nation of Türkiye.

Osman, a national basketball star who plays for Cleveland, not only dazzles crowds on the court but also lent his time and energy to the charitable cause in the United States.

Recently, he visited the Cleveland Turkish Association's aid center, where he lent a helping hand, packing products to be sent to unfortunate victims of the recent earthquakes.

Gomis' newfound nephew

After a heartwarming photo of little Ege wearing yellow and red gloves and swathed in the jersey of Bafetimbi Gomis, Galatasaray's French striker, went viral on social media, the star sent an uplifting message to his little fan – who had been rescued from the debris of the earthquakes.

Little Galatasaray fan Ege covered by Bafetimbi Gomis' jersey in hospital, Mersin, Türkiye, Feb. 12, 2023. (IHA)

After catching sight of Ege's portrait at the Mersin City Hospital, Gomis contacted his family in an attempt to reach out.

The Galatasaray star who shared the photo of his little fan on his social media account, captioned, "We can reduce the pain by sharing. We reached Ege last night. But he was asleep, we did not disturb him, we could not talk. I hope we will meet today. Since yesterday, his father Yener is my brother and Aslan Ege has become my nephew. Whatever is necessary will be done."

Praying for Türkiye

Ariosto Pallamano Ferrara handball team wearing t-shirts written "We pray for Turkey" before a match, Ferrara, Italy, Feb. 12, 2023. (AA Photo)

The players of Italy's Ariosto Pallamano Ferrara Team, for which the national handball player Ayşenur Sormaz plays, emerged wearing t-shirts adorned with the heartfelt message, "We are praying for Turkey."

Among the many touching messages of support and compassion, this serves to highlight that the tragic disaster of the century is being felt not just in Türkiye, but across the globe.