Pop star Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce announced their engagement on social media Tuesday, drawing widespread congratulations from the sports community.

The celebrity couple, who made their relationship public in 2023, were congratulated by the Chiefs, with whom Kelce has won three Super Bowl crowns, most recently last year.

"Today is a fairytale," the Chiefs posted on social media with emojis of a heart and an engagement ring. "Congrats to Travis and Taylor – we're excited to have you as a permanent member of the Chiefs Kingdom family!"

The NFL got into the act as well, posting on X, "Congratulations to Travis and Taylor," with the photo of Kelce on his knees in front of Swift in a flower-filled garden.

The league also ran a video clip of Swift with Kelce as Super Bowl victory confetti was falling behind them, the singer saying, "This is so crazy. I cannot believe this is really happening. I'm in shock," with an NFL caption reading, "Same."

Chiefs defensive end Michael Danna, who was having a news conference at the time the engagement news went public, said: "I don't know nothing."

"Man, it's incredible. I was caught off guard but you know, great for them," Danna added.

"That's a blessing. Any time you find that type of joy, blessing, love – that's a beautiful thing."

Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, posted on Instagram: "Two of the most genuine people meet & fall in love. Just so happy for these two."

The ATP Tour posted a video of Swift and Kelce at the U.S. Open tennis tournament, saying congratulations, and adding: "This is the moment we knew they were meant to be."

"Obviously she had a lot of boyfriends, so we know all about that. So hopefully this one will, you know, stick forever. Travis seems like a great guy. She seems super happy, so I'm happy for her," said Iga Swiatek, a Swift fan, who commented right after winning her match Tuesday at the U.S Open.

"NEW NEWS!!!!! Congrats to @tkelce and @taylorswift13" - on X.

Major League Baseball's Cleveland Guardians had a joking take on the news, which came just after MLB had announced the 2026 season schedule.

"Thanks a lot, Taylor Swift. Now no one cares that next year's schedule is out," the Guardians posted on X.

The NBA's Boston Celtics did a countdown of sorts regarding Swift, the debut of her next album and the upcoming season, posting on X: "Days since Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got engaged: 0. Days until The Life of a Showgirl drops: 37. Days until Celtics basketball: 56."

Jarrett Payton, the son of legendary Chicago running back Walter Payton, posted a 2023 video of Swift walking with Kelce and sought a wedding invitation.

"I captured the first vid of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce together back in 2023. This vid literally broke the internet," Payton posted on X.

"Congrats to them on their engagement. I think I deserve an invite to the wedding. Just saying."

The U.S. Ryder Cup golf team, whose six captain's picks for next month's showdown against Europe are set to be announced on Wednesday, thanked Swift and Kelce for avoiding an announcement conflict.

"Thank you, Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce for getting your little news pushed through today," the team posted, claiming, "The BIG news is coming tomorrow."