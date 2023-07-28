In the vibrant suburb of Kubwa, just beyond the bustling streets of Nigeria's capital, Abuja, resides a remarkable 8-year-old girl with an extraordinary gift for chess.

Meet Ivie Urieto, a chess prodigy determined to wield the power of the board game as a catalyst for social change.

From the tender age of 4, Ivie has been maneuvering her way to victory, clinching an impressive tally of 11 medals from local and online chess competitions.

Yet, her aspirations reach far beyond personal triumphs.

This pint-sized powerhouse envisions chess as more than a game; she views it as a tool to inspire her peers and pave the way for a brighter future.

With the steely determination of a seasoned grandmaster, Ivie has set her sights on an ambitious goal – to attain the prestigious title of grandmaster by the time she reaches 15.

But her journey transcends individual glory; it is a quest to empower her community and uplift the spirits of children facing the harsh realities of life.

As an ambassador for the U.S.-based foundation "The Gift of Chess," Ivie embraces her role with unwavering enthusiasm.

Armed with chess boards and boundless passion, she embarks on a mission to bring the magic of the game to local schools and orphanages.

Her vision is clear – by teaching and encouraging others to play chess, she aims to quell the tide of crime that threatens her world.

"I go around giving chess because I want people to learn how to play so that there will be no crime in the world," Ivie said.

Supported by generous donors, "The Gift of Chess" has an audacious goal of distributing 1 million chess sets worldwide by the year 2030.

Ivie stands at the forefront of this noble endeavor, igniting the spark of interest in young minds and nurturing their love for the game.

At local schools, Ivie's presence has breathed new life into existing chess clubs.

Uzoamaka Uzouku, a teacher who has witnessed the transformation first hand, praises Ivie's influence, saying, "Before her arrival, we already had a chess club, but her coming boosted it. Many children have joined."

With each chessboard distributed, with each young mind ignited with the thrill of the game, Ivie Urieto exemplifies the power of determination and the potential for change.

Beyond her age, she displays wisdom that transcends boundaries, proving that even the youngest among us can be agents of transformation.