The 2023 European Indoor Athletics Championships, held in Istanbul, Türkiye, concluded with a spectacular show on Sunday, with the Norwich team coming out on top and surpassing all other nations in the competition.

Among the other Norwegians, Jakob Ingebrigtsen solidified his dominance in the lanes by clinching gold medals in the 1,500-meter and 3,000-meter runs.

To add to Jakob Ingebrigtsen's success, fellow Norwegian Sondre Gutormsen also took home gold in the men's pole vault, while Karsten Warholm shone brightest in the men's 400 meters.

With Sonder Skotheim's silver medal in the men's heptathlon, Norway soared to the top of the medal list in triumphant fashion.

In the grand tally of medals, the Netherlands and Poland emerged as the dominant nations of the 2023 Istanbul showdown, with a combined total of seven medals apiece.

The Netherlands shone brightly in the overall rankings, claiming second place with a striking tally of three gold, three silver and one bronze medal.

Although Poland did not secure a gold medal, they still made a noteworthy showing, claiming 15th place in the overall rankings with their impressive haul of four silvers and three bronzes.

Great Britain stamped their authority by taking home a total of three gold, one silver and two bronze medals, putting them in third place.

The host country, Türkiye, was not left empty-handed as their winning streak of at least one medal continued on their home turf.

Türkiye's Tuğba Danışmaz celebrates after winning the gold medal in the women's three-step jump category at the 2023 European Indoor Athletics Championships, Istanbul, Türkiye, March 5, 2023. (AA Photo)

Tuğba Danışmaz's impressive performance in the women's triple jump category salvaged pride for the Turks as she came out with one gold medal.