The 46th Istanbul Marathon, organized by Spor Istanbul, a subsidiary of the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB), and classified as an Elite Label event by World Athletics, was marred by a scandal on Sunday.

The marathon, which spans two continents, featured a variety of races including the 42K, 42K Roller Skates, 15K, and 8K Fun Runs.

However, what was meant to be a celebration of international athleticism turned into an ordeal for many participants.

The 15K Fun Run, which attracted 9,122 runners from around the world, witnessed an alarming issue.

After completing the race, athletes were left without their gear and clothing at the finish line.

Sweat-soaked and freezing in the chilly, rainy weather, they were forced to wait for nearly two hours before receiving their belongings.

The delay, combined with the uncomfortable weather, led to several participants falling ill.

Among those affected was Enver Koç, a runner from Bursa who has represented his country in international events since 2006.

“This year’s Istanbul Marathon was a disaster. I’ve never faced such problems in all my years of running. We were left in disgrace because our gear was delayed. There was chaos at the finish line – people were fighting, and some bags even had valuables like passports and money fall out because they weren’t sealed properly,” Koç said, visibly frustrated.

Koç, who had recently competed in races in Belgrade and Skopje without incident, noted that the lack of organization in Istanbul was a stark contrast.

“In Belgrade and Skopje, where tens of thousands participated, everything went smoothly. But here in Istanbul, it was a mess,” he continued.

The problems did not end with delayed clothing.

After crossing the finish line, runners had to walk a further 1.5 kilometers (0.93 miles) to collect their gear.

In some cases, the vehicles carrying the athletes’ bags arrived long after the runners had finished.

Koç described the scene as “chaotic,” with athletes unable to retrieve their belongings despite showing their race numbers.

“There were cars parked before us, but the runners had to wait for them to arrive. By the time we got our clothes, our sweat had already dried, and we became sick from the cold,” Koç said.

After the race, many runners sought warmth by standing under hot showers for hours, trying to recover from the cold and exhaustion.

For those who had to wait up to three or four hours, the physical toll was severe, and the lack of organization left an undeniable stain on what was supposed to be a world-class event.

Despite the massive turnout, the logistical shortcomings overshadowed the athletes' accomplishments, leaving many questioning the preparedness of the event organizers.