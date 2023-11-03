The legendary Manny Pacquiao dropped a bombshell while quietly observing the electrifying showdown between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou last week.

According to Marca, the 44-year-old boxing icon disclosed his intent to step into the ring once again against the enigmatic Floyd Mayweather Jr.

While nothing has been set in stone just yet, this potential spectacle promises to be an unforgettable exhibition of pugilistic prowess.

Pacquiao, ever the tireless warrior, affirmed his unwavering commitment to his craft in an interview with Fight Hub TV.

"I am still active. I am an active guy. I am actively training. I have an exhibition match this coming December in Japan. We are working on it, the opponent. We're working with Mayweather. Yes, a Mayweather fight," he said.

Should Mayweather's elusive signature remain out of reach, the Filipino dynamo has a contingency plan up his sleeve.

Pacquiao, who seems utterly fearless in his pursuit of the extraordinary, is poised to seek out another adversary.

He called out Gervonta Davis, affectionately known as "Tank."

In an interview, Pacquiao spoke of the prospect of facing the rising star, saying, "Davis is a good fighter, a good fighter. If he wants to and comes up to 147, then we can fight. 145, maybe. It's not a problem for me; I am an experienced fighter."

Pacquiao is actively working to represent the Philippines at the 2024 Olympics, provided the committee eliminates the age limit.