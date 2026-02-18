Manny Pacquiao has confirmed he will take on former junior welterweight world champion Ruslan Provodnikov in Las Vegas on April 18 as the Filipino icon continues his comeback.

The 47-year-old will be stepping into the ring for the second time since ending a four-year hiatus last year. Pacquiao returned in July and fought WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios to a majority draw, showing he can still compete at the elite level.

“I carry the Philippines with me every time I fight. The support from my country and from fans around the world continues to inspire me,” Pacquiao said in a statement issued by Industry Media and Banner Promotions on Wednesday.

“Returning to Las Vegas means so much to me, and I’m excited to work with a team focused on creating a world-class experience for the fans. I’m coming back to give them a great fight, and I’m ready.”

Pacquiao initially retired in 2021 before resuming his career last year. Outside the ring, he served in the Philippine Senate from 2016 to 2022 and mounted an unsuccessful presidential bid in 2022.

The eight-division world champion, the first boxer to achieve the feat, also became the oldest welterweight world champion at age 40 in 2019. His professional record stands at 62 wins, eight losses and three draws in 73 fights.

He was elected to the International Boxing Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2025.