Captain Salman Agha said Friday that Pakistan will need to hit top gear at the T20 World Cup if they are to reach the knockout rounds after being forced to forfeit their Group A clash with India.

The tournament has been clouded by a tense political backdrop, with Bangladesh replaced by Scotland and Pakistan declining to play co-hosts India in the group stage.

The forfeit costs Pakistan two points and delivers a damaging blow to their net run rate, tightening the margin for error as the group campaign unfolds. Even one abandoned match due to bad weather could complicate their path to the next round.

Pakistan open their campaign Saturday in Sri Lanka against the Netherlands and will also face Namibia and the United States.

“We need to be cautious and bring our A-game,” Agha told reporters, admitting Pakistan have limited experience against the Netherlands and “don’t know many” of their players.

“We intend to unleash all our spin options because we feel they are vulnerable against quality spin,” he said.

The 2009 champions will lean heavily on their explosive opening pair, Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub, with Agha slated to bat at No. 3. Former captain Babar Azam, who has struggled for form, is set to come in at No. 4.

“Babar has been working overtime on his game. He’s a key player in these conditions and can change a match in a few overs. We depend on him heavily,” Agha said.

Pakistan are riding high after a 3-0 whitewash of Australia at home.

The team will seek guidance from its government if it reaches the knockout stage and is drawn against archrivals India.