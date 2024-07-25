Palestinian athletes bound for the Paris 2024 Olympics received a hero's welcome on their arrival at Charles de Gaulle Airport.

The athletes, arriving from Amman, Jordan, were greeted by a passionate crowd of Palestinian supporters and members of the national and international press.

Supporters adorned in traditional Palestinian keffiyehs and T-shirts emblazoned with messages such as "Boycott Israeli Occupation" and "No One Is Free Until Palestine Is Free" thronged the airport to show their solidarity.

Waving Palestinian flags, the crowd chanted slogans like "Long Live Palestine," "Free Palestine," "We Are All Palestinians," "Long Live the Palestinian Resistance" and "End the Occupation, Israel is a Terror State."

The enthusiastic supporters called for a boycott of Israel during the Olympics and demanded sanctions against the country.

In a gesture of appreciation, the Palestinian athletes gifted keffiyehs and scarves featuring the Palestinian flag to their well-wishers.

Sabrine, a 32-year-old of Palestinian descent, expressed her support for the Palestinian National Team, stating, "Being here today is crucial for me because of the ongoing situation in the region. The Olympics will make Palestinians more visible."

Another supporter, Meriem, emphasized her reason for attending, saying, "They came here with full hearts because Israel doesn't even respect Olympic peace. We're here to support their freedom. History did not start on Oct. 7, 2023. The occupation has been ongoing for 76 years, and so many civilians have lost their lives."

The Palestinian delegation, led by Palestinian Olympic Committee President Jibril Rajoub, was met by Hala Abou-Hassira, the Palestinian Ambassador to France.

A passionate crowd of Palestinian supporters and members of the national and international press receive Palestinian Olympic Committee President Jibril Rajoub (3rd L) and Palestinian athletes at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, Paris, France, July 25, 2024. (AA Photo)

