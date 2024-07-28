French bishops expressed their discontent on Saturday with the 2024 Paris Olympic Games opening ceremony, citing scenes they deem as mocking Christianity.

The ceremony, which featured a drag queen reenactment of Leonardo da Vinci’s "The Last Supper," drew wide criticism from conservative and religious circles.

The Bishops' Conference of France issued a statement lamenting the "derision and mockery" toward Christianity, despite acknowledging the event’s overall beauty and emotional impact.

"We regret the inclusion of scenes that ridiculed Christian traditions," the statement read. "We are grateful for the support from other religious groups and think of Christians worldwide who have been hurt by these provocations."

The controversial segment, set to music by DJ Barbara Butch, included a group of drag queens at a table reminiscent of the Last Supper.

This has been widely criticized on social media, with accusations ranging from "blasphemous" to "anti-Christian."

Bishop Robert Barron of Minnesota urged Catholics to "make their voices heard" against what he termed a "gross mockery" of sacred traditions.

The criticism extended beyond religious figures, with far-right politicians and conservative commentators denouncing the ceremony as a "woke" spectacle that disrespected French culture.

Far-right politician Marion Marechal criticized the ceremony on X, asserting that it reflected the views of a "leftist minority," while Julien Odoul of the National Rally party condemned it as a "ransacking of French culture."

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban also voiced his disapproval, calling the event a symbol of Western decline.

The opening ceremony, which featured performances from boats along the Seine and showcased various artistic styles from ballet to hard rock, has received mixed reviews.

French media praised it as a memorable spectacle, while critics like Arifa Akbar of The Guardian and Mike Hale of The New York Times described it as overblown and lacking cohesion.

Approximately 100,000 spectators braved the rain to witness the event, though many found visibility limited due to the sprawling layout.

Around 200,000 people had free tickets for less accessible viewing spots.

Despite the controversy, Paris organizers and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) lauded the ceremony’s ambitious scale.

IOC executive director Christophe Dubi remarked, "This ceremony has contributed a significant 'mountain' to the Olympic legacy."

Paris Games chief Tony Estanguet praised the event as "unique," highlighting the effective security measures that ensured a smooth execution.