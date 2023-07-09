Former world champion Mads Pedersen showcased his strength and speed, securing his second career stage victory at the Tour de France.

With Mark Cavendish out of the race due to a crash, Pedersen seized the opportunity to dominate the mass sprint. Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard maintained his hold on the yellow jersey after the challenging 201-kilometer (125-mile) eighth stage from Libourne to Limoges in central France.

Pedersen emerged as the strongest rider in the demanding final stretch toward the finish line, expertly fending off a late surge from Jasper Philipsen, who had previously claimed victory in all three sprints this year.

"My teammates provided me with a flawless lead-out," said Pedersen, representing the Lidl-Trek team. "The final stretch was grueling, but I had the strength to bring it home."

Completing the podium for the stage was Wout Van Aert, who demonstrated his prowess with a third-place finish.

However, the stage was marred by multiple crashes, including the incident that forced Cavendish to withdraw from the race. The renowned sprinter hit the ground with 64 kilometers (40 miles) remaining while positioned at the back of the peloton.

Cavendish had secured a second-place finish in the previous stage, narrowly missing out on claiming a record-breaking 35th Tour stage win, a feat achieved by the rider known as the "Manx Missile."

In 2021, Cavendish equaled Eddy Merckx's record of 34 wins, a remarkable accomplishment 13 years after his initial triumph. Although Cavendish, unlike the five-time champion Merckx, has never won the Tour, he will retire at the end of the season.

Vingegaard, shielded by his Jumbo-Visma teammates throughout the day, maintained his 25-second lead over two-time champion Tadej Pogacar in the general classification. Jai Hindley remained in third place, trailing by 1 minute and 34 seconds.

The thrilling battle between Pogacar and Vingegaard is expected to resume during the upcoming ninth stage, culminating in a spectacular climb to Puy-de-Dome, a renowned volcanic crater in the Massif Central region of south-central France.

This iconic climb, absent from the Tour for 35 years, is steeped in history, and cycling enthusiasts cherish the legendary duel between French rivals Jacques Anquetil and Raymond Poulidor in 1964.

Anquetil became the first five-time Tour de France winner that year.

Following the challenging stage, riders will enjoy their first rest day in Clermont-Ferrand on July 10. The flat profile of the initial half of Stage 8 enticed many riders to break away, resulting in a flurry of attacks right from the start, as signaled by race director Christian Prudhomme.

However, the peloton quickly responded, riding at full speed to neutralize the breakaway attempts.

Finally, veteran Belgian all-rounder Tim Declercq, renowned for his powerful riding and prowess in chasing breakaways for the Soudal Quick-Step team, managed to break free from the peloton after 20 kilometers (12.5 miles). Frenchmen Anthony Delaplace and Anthony Turgis joined him.

The sprinter teams welcomed the limited breakaway to just three riders and gradually eased their pace to let them forge ahead. The trio established a maximum lead of 4 minutes and 40 seconds but were ultimately reeled in by Vingegaard's teammates, who increased the tempo in the finale.