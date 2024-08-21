Denis Shapovalov joined a chorus of tennis players condemning what they perceive as double standards in the sport after world No. 1 Jannik Sinner was cleared of any wrongdoing despite failing two drug tests this year.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) announced Tuesday that an independent tribunal had given Sinner the green light to continue competing, prompting Shapovalov, a former top-10 player, to suggest the Italian received special treatment.

"Can't imagine what every other player who got banned for contaminated substances is feeling right now," the Canadian wrote on social media.

"Different rules for different players."

Reuters has contacted Sinner's management team for comment.

Darren Cahill's coach told ESPN they wanted to move on from the episode.

"We're not looking for any sorrow or anything because we are quite thankful there is no ban attached," Cahill said.

"He would never, ever intentionally do anything, and he's in a situation that is incredibly unfortunate."

Sinner tested positive for clostebol at Indian Wells in March, with low quantities of the banned substance found in his system again after another test days later. The 23-year-old successfully challenged the automatic provisional suspensions.

He is free to compete at the Aug. 26-Sept. 8 U.S. Open, the year's final Grand Slam.

Sinner, who lost in the semifinals at Indian Wells, was stripped of 400 ranking points and $325,000 in prize money.

The Australian Open champion, who maintains his innocence, said the substance entered his system after receiving massages from his physiotherapist, who had used a spray containing clostebol for his own finger wound.

"Whether Sinner was doping or not, this is not right," British player Liam Broady wrote in a social media post.

"Plenty of players go through the same thing and have to wait months or years for their innocence to be declared. Not a good look."

Makes no sense

The ITIA, an independent body established in 2021 by the governing bodies of the sport, said it had consulted experts who concluded Sinner's explanation was credible, and therefore it did not oppose his appeals to lift the provisional suspensions.

Former British doubles No. 1 Tara Moore, who was sidelined for 19 months for failing a drug test before being cleared last year, took to social media to point out the contrast between how her case and Sinner's had been handled.

"I guess only the top players' images matter," Moore wrote.

"I guess only the independent tribunal's opinion on the top players is taken as sound and right. Yet, they question them in my case. Just makes no sense."

Former Wimbledon champion Simona Halep was provisionally suspended in October 2022 and later banned for four years for two separate anti-doping rule violations. Her suspension was reduced to nine months in March following an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA), established by Novak Djokovic and Vasek Pospisil in 2020, said there must be consistency in the system.

"Players winning anti-doping violation appeals is generally good," said Ahmad Nassar, an executive director of the player advocacy group.

"But we have to have clear, consistent processes for all players. Whether ranked one, 100, or 1,000; whether man or woman. And no matter what region of the world they may call home."

"The absence of a clear and consistent system creates obvious problems for players who are not of the perceived ranking, gender, and/or nationality of choice. The absence also undermines the tennis establishment's credibility with fans and media."

Tuesday's decision is still subject to potential appeals by the World Anti-Doping Agency or the Italian Anti-Doping Agency.

Reuters has sought further comment from the ITIA in light of the criticism.

Australian Nick Kyrgios was another critic of the decision.

"Ridiculous – whether it was accidental or planned," the 2022 Wimbledon finalist wrote on social media.

"You get tested twice with a banned (steroid) substance... you should be gone for two years."