President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Sunday called on citizens to pick up sports for better life and health.

The call came after Erdoğan played a game of basketball with several senior ministers and government officials at the Presidential Complex in Ankara on Sunday.

"Doing sports is very important for good health. I try to do sports at least three days a week," wrote Erdoğan on social media as he highlighted the importance of being active for a healthy lifestyle.

15-year NBA veteran Hedo Turkoglu joined President Recep Tayyip Erdogan along with Turkish officials in shooting some hoops.‍President Erdogan highlighted sports and exercise, called people to do sports more pic.twitter.com/8fD3WHWiSQ — ANADOLU AGENCY (@anadoluagency) October 3, 2021

The president was joined by former NBA star and current Turkish Basketball Federation (TBF) head Hidayet Türkoğlu, as well as Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Kasapoğlu, Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın, Turkey’s Communications head Fahrettin Altun and Youth and Sports Deputy Minister Hamza Yerlikaya.