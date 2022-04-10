Turkey's flagship cycling event Tour of Türkiye kicked off in the Aegean tourist hub of Bodrum on Sunday.

A total of 167 racers from 25 teams are competing in the first stage of what is the world’s only intercontinental cycling competition, officially known as the 57th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye.

The participants will cover 207 kilometers (129 miles) from Bodrum in Muğla province to the beach resort town of Kuşadası in neighboring Aydın province, a scenic route in a region known for its rich history and mesmerizing natural beauty.

The eight-stage race spans a total distance of 1,303 kilometers (810 miles) and will culminate in Turkey’s most iconic city Istanbul on April 17.

The racers will change continents at three different points – from Asia to Europe on the sixth day, returning to Istanbul’s Asian side in the latter stages and then crossing to the metropolis' European part again.

Six WorldTour teams are in the hunt for the title this year, up from three in the previous edition, along with 12 professional and seven continental teams.

The race is being broadcast live in Turkey by TRT Spor Yildiz and to millions of households across five continents by Eurosport.