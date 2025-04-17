With world-class athletes, historic ambitions and national pride on the line, the 60th edition of the Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye is set to roll out from Antalya on April 27, culminating in Izmir on May 4.

Türkiye Cycling Federation President Emin Müftüoğlu announced that the centennial tour, under the auspices of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and supported by the Youth and Sports Ministry, will once again showcase top-tier international talent across eight grueling stages and 1,153 kilometers (716 miles).

Türkiye Cycling Federation President Emin Müftüoğlu speaks ahead of the 60th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye at the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM), Istanbul, Türkiye, April 16, 2025. (IHA Photo)

“This year’s route favors climbers, and for the first time in years, we’ll see three particularly punishing stages that could flip the leaderboard,” Müftüoğlu told Ihlas News Agency (IHA). “As always, we expect a fierce competition among elite riders.”

The tour will feature 23 teams from 13 countries, including Türkiye’s own Istanbul BB Spor, Konya BB Spor and Spor Toto Cycling Team.

A total of 161 cyclists will compete across three continents, with the event broadcast to millions in 190 countries over eight days.

Building more than races

Beyond the race, Müftüoğlu emphasized Türkiye’s growing footprint on the global cycling map.

Citing the success of the Konya Velodrome – a legacy project made possible by Erdoğan’s directive – he noted that European teams such as the Dutch national squad are already booking month-long training camps.

“We’ve claimed silver and bronze last year. Our eyes are now on the Olympics. Fifty years after our last appearance, we’re nurturing a new generation for velodrome success,” he said. “The ultimate dream? Hosting the European Championships in Türkiye.”

Race through history

Founded as the Marmara Tour in 1963 and renamed in 1968, the Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye has long held a prestigious spot in international road racing.

Its alumni include Turkish champions like Rıfat Çalışkan, Hasan Kılıç and Mert Mutlu – all featured on the Tour’s honor roll.

A commemorative press conference held at Istanbul's Atatürk Cultural Center welcomed past legends like Seyit Kırmızı (1974 winner) and Mutlu, who shared their memories and support for the new generation of Turkish riders.

Media, mission, message

Praising the Turkish media’s wide coverage over the decades, Müftüoğlu noted, “Even in the ‘70s, cycling made headlines. Today, that support continues and grows stronger.”

Organizers also made a strategic decision to end this year’s race in İzmir – the first time in three decades – to spotlight the Aegean gem's tourism appeal. “This isn’t just a race; it’s a visual journey across Türkiye’s natural and cultural splendor,” said Hasan Yıldırım, head of administrative affairs at the Presidency.

Yıldırım stressed the tour’s role in promoting the country globally. “With aerial footage and planned routes through scenic and historic landmarks, we’re showing the world the beauty of Türkiye – from its coastlines to its mountain passes.”