ONE Championship’s ONE Fight Night 26 main event came to a controversial halt when Alibeg Rasulov, Türkiye's undefeated MMA rising star, suffered an eye injury, leaving his highly anticipated title bout against Christian Lee unresolved.

Rasulov's quest for the ONE Lightweight MMA world title ended prematurely with just seconds left in the second round.

A mistimed poke from defending champion Christian Lee forced the referee to halt the action after Rasulov opted not to continue.

The no-contest ruling preserved Rasulov’s unblemished 14-0 record but denied fans the definitive clash they had hoped for.

The fight showcased nearly ten minutes of intense exchanges.

Lee set the tone early, landing a left jab that wobbled Rasulov within the first 14 seconds.

Unfazed, the Turkish fighter responded with a series of clean combinations, demonstrating his elite boxing skills.

The first round saw Lee attempt a takedown, only for Rasulov to counter with brute strength, denying the champion any ground advantage.

As the second round unfolded, Rasulov pushed the pace despite a bruised left eye, landing a left hook and continuing to pressure the champion.

Lee retaliated with strategic straight punches while attempting another takedown.

However, Rasulov’s resilience allowed him to escape danger and resume his calculated aggression.

A powerful right hand from Rasulov seemed to shift momentum with just 30 seconds left in the round.

But the fight took an unfortunate turn moments later when Lee unintentionally poked Rasulov in the eye.

Despite being given recovery time, Rasulov chose not to proceed, leading to the anticlimactic conclusion.

Rasulov’s meteoric rise, highlighted by his victory over former titleholder Ok Rae Yoon in July, positioned him as a formidable challenger.

Though the no-contest result delayed his title dreams, the performance solidified his reputation as a top contender in the division.

For Lee, the fight marked his return after a two-year hiatus following personal tragedy.

The 26-year-old champion, already a ONE record-holder for wins (17) and finishes (16), expressed his disappointment but also praised Rasulov's skill, calling for a rematch next year.

Lee’s journey back to the cage after the loss of his younger sister and fellow ONE athlete Victoria reflects his resilience.

While his older sister, Angela Lee, announced her retirement, Christian’s return underscores his commitment to cementing his legacy.

The unfinished business between Lee and Rasulov sets the stage for what could be one of the most anticipated rematches in ONE Championship history.