Sports Istanbul General Manager Renay Onur has announced that the N Kolay Istanbul Half Marathon will see record participation this year.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Onur stated that the preparations for the marathon have been completed and they are very excited about the event.

He emphasized that the number of long-term events in Türkiye, especially in sports, is low and the Istanbul Half Marathon is one of the few events that are held regularly.

Onur added that both Turkish and foreign athletes have shown great interest in the marathon this year.

Sports Istanbul General Manager Renay Onur poses for a photo after an interview, Istanbul, Türkiye, April 26, 2023. (IHA Photo)

The participation of foreign athletes has broken last year's record by 20%, while the participation of Turkish athletes has increased by 20%-25%.

Additionally, the number of female participants has increased by 35%, which is a significant development compared to last year.

Onur also said that elite athlete participation is excellent and the track record has been made breakable with changes made three years ago.

He pointed out that two years ago, Kenyan Ruth Chepngetich broke the first world track and field record set in Türkiye and this year she has set sights on reaching another milestone.

Onur said that the marathon will be held in beautiful weather, and if the wind is not too harsh, a record may be set on the track.

He added that there will be a competition among male athletes as well and this year national athlete Yayla Kılıç Gönen, who achieved Türkiye's best marathon rating, will be the talk of the town.

Onur said that a grand total of 12,060 athletes are slated to partake in the upcoming event.

Alongside the half marathon, there will be 10-kilometer runs and roller skating competitions.

Remarkably, the roller skating competition has been a noteworthy inclusion in the marathon for the past four years, serving to augment foreign participation and imbue the event with greater vibrancy.

The Istanbul Half Marathon is one of the three gold-category races in Europe and one of the nine half marathons in the world showing the importance and popularity of the marathon.

He added that the Istanbul Half Marathon is increasingly being talked about in the world and has a flat track that elite athletes prefer to run on to get points for their team.

Onur concluded by inviting people to enjoy the marathon on Sunday, emphasizing the beauty of the historical peninsula.